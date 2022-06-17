ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Two Florida men charged with hate crime

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men in Ocala, Florida have been charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking a black man due to his race. The incident was reported at a Family Dollar store in Citrus County back in November. The victim...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 11

judy van coevering
2d ago

10 years is not long enough... lock up these criminals.... for a long time....

Reply(1)
10
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for allegedly threatening pair with gun

Joshua Eriel Rosario, 35, of Orlando, was arrested last night and charged with stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. A Gainesville man reported to police in early June that Rosario threatened to shoot him in April. The man said that Rosario came to his residence in his security guard uniform, with a handgun in a holster in his duty belt, put his hand on the gun, and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t do everything Rosario told him to do. The man reported that Rosario had practiced “room clearing” drills in his presence, in which he “briefly” pointed his gun at him and others while sweeping the room. The man also said that Rosario would show up to his apartment and demand to enter with his hand resting on his gun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cbs12.com

Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man's beating

IVERNESS, Fla. (AP) — Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs. The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that 55-year-old Roy Lashley and 52-year-old Robert Lashley were indicted by a grand jury.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen arrested with gun during attempted car burglaries

A Leesburg teen with a gun was apprehended while allegedly attempting to burglarize cars in Eustis. Officers chased down 19-year-old Casey Johnson on Thursday morning in the 2700 block of East Orange Avenue during an investigation into reports that cars were being broken into in the Brookshire neighborhood, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. Officers discovered that Johnson had a loaded Ruger pistol and a pouch containing a set of Southord Professional Locksmith Tools.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Missing woman sought by Marion County deputies

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a woman who went missing on Saturday morning. Deputies are searching for Diane Adinolfi, 79, who was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Saturday before leaving her residence, located at 5137 SE 112th Street Road, in Belleview. [TRENDING: Jury finds woman not guilty...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department reminding residents to lock vehicles

The Ocala Police Department is reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked. According to OPD, there has been an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the city, and most of the targeted vehicles were unlocked. On its Facebook webpage, OPD stated, “Don’t make it easy for burglars.”. In addition...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating Newberry homicide

Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, June 16, around 10:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 24000 block of SW 30th Avenue (near Champions Park) in Newberry to a report of a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was deceased.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police officers looking for two shooting suspects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for two shooting suspects. Officers released the photos of two men asking for their names. They are wanted in connection to a shooting that happened May 22nd, near Southwest 62nd Blvd and Southwest 20th Ave. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Deland man shot in the leg, arrested after confronting woman, police say

DeLand, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and arrested Monday following a confrontation with a woman outside a waffle business, according to the DeLand Police Department. Britten Polk, 30, confronted a woman outside of C’s Waffles at 413 S. Woodland Blvd. due to rumors about...
WCJB

Mail thieves arrested after crime spree in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A trio of accused mail thieves are behind bars after an investigation by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies. They say since the beginning of June residents across the county have reported mail theft and fraud of credit cards and checks taken from mailboxes. Using security footage,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two individuals charged with grand theft from Rural King

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ocala farm supply store. 37-year old Brandon Crews and 35-year old Jessica Long are in jail. Ocala police officers found two stolen mowers in their motel room. Since the beginning of June,...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

DeLand man, 64, killed when motorcycle crashes in Umatilla, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeLand man riding a motorcycle in Umatilla was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on County Road 450 (East Collins Street) near West 9th Avenue, where troopers said the man left the roadway while driving eastbound and attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.
UMATILLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy