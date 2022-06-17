ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, SC

Trenton community known for its peaches as well as its people

By Brandon Dawson
WJBF.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Trenton, South Carolina is known for several things from the history in the town to the Ridge Peach Festival. A big part of what makes Trenton though is its people. Peggy Ann Moss has lived in Trenton all her life. “My family were farmers,...

www.wjbf.com

Aiken Standard

Fundraiser held to benefit Duke's Bar-B-Que

The community is rallying to help Duke's Bar-B-Que following the business closing after a fire on June 11. Atomic City Smokers and Chris Charlton came together on Sunday to sell barbecue sandwiches, chips and water as a fundraiser to help the restaurant. “Barbecue is all about family, and the barbecue...
WIS-TV

South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina family is asking for help to locate their loved ones’ remains after nearly 21 years. At the time of his disappearance, Sanders was a senior at the University of South Carolina. According to investigators, Sanders was last seen out with his former...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County continues expanding with fun family events

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County continues to be one of the top growing areas nationwide. With all the growth, county leaders are making sure families have plenty of places to have fun. Janet Wheatley has lived in Columbia County almost all her life, and in the past year and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

14th Annual Elder Rights Conference in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– In this extremely hot weather, we have protocols in place to protect children and pets that are left in hot cars. But have you ever wondered if it is illegal to leave a senior citizen alone in a hot car??? That was one of many questions addressed Thursday (June 16) at the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
blufftontoday.com

Letter to the editor: Columbia needs to rethink the needs of South Carolina

An April 26 headline read, “S.C. 5th most dangerous state for bicyclists.” Unfortunately, this is not the only negative reputation our state owns. In 2020, U.S. News ranked South Carolina 42nd (eighth-worst) of the 50 states for quality of life. Further, it is one of the worst states to raise a family, with high poverty levels, low life expectancy, among the least-educated states, sixth-worst with only 81% of high school students graduating, fourth-worst in crime, fourth-worst in infrastructure, 10th-worst in college education, and 16th-worst in health care. The Census reports S.C. personal income in 2020 was $30,727. Household income was $50,520 — $10,000 less than the national average.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across broad region

STILLMORE, Ga. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. People say they felt the shaking across much […]
STILLMORE, GA
WRDW-TV

Juneteenth is more than a holiday for the Black community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend is not only about celebrating Black American history but learning why this holiday is so important to the Black community. Festivities are already going at Augusta Tech for their Juneteenth BBQ. Preparations for Juneteenth events started Friday, setting up the stage for live music,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

South Carolina school Brookland-Cayce High gets warning about graduation needs

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that allowed some students to graduate without meeting requirements. The South Carolina Education Department says Brookland-Cayce High School also allowed some students to...
CAYCE, SC
Aiken Standard

Flag Day includes local ceremonies around Aiken County

Flag Day, an American observance dating back to 1916, meant some solemn moments for dozens of local residents, with a variety of ceremonies being held for disposal of U.S. and other flags no longer fit for service. Representatives of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Girl Scout and...
WIS-TV

Trees Fall on Shady Lane homes amid Supercell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 1500 block of Shady Lane in Columbia experienced severe damage from a supercell that hit the neighborhood on Thursday. Strong winds pushed age-old trees directly into homes leaving residents without power or shelter for weeks. “Everything was shaking. Trees were falling, knocking the power out....
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Farmers Markets in the Midlands Offer Local Food, Art

The agriculture industry is still recovering from the initial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but community-based markets filled with local produce, meat, dairy, art and specialty products are back in the Midlands. The Blythewood farmers market, located in Doko Meadows Park, is open on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m....
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News Break
Politics
wfxg.com

New recycling facility breaks ground in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Aurubis, a multi-medal recycling plant, broke ground on its new facility in Augusta on Friday. This as the German-based company is set to make the biggest international investment in the state of Georgia. The company says they hope to open its doors at the Augusta Corporate...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County resident was attacked by a fox when it was passing through the victim’s yard June 9 in the Lake Olmstead area of Augusta, authorities said. Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the fox. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental...
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County May 20-26

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 20-26. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 511 Ponce De Leon Ave. – $1,000,000. North Augusta...
The Post and Courier

Local boutique to open fourth location in Village at Riverwatch shopping center

A local women’s boutique will be the newest addition to the Village at Riverwatch Shopping Center. My Story Augusta, selling a variety of trendy women’s fashion clothes, accessories and gifts, will be opening its fourth location in the CSRA. They broke ground on the new store location on May 10, 2022 and anticipate opening at the end of the year.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

