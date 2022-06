Growing up, kids often look to their heroes to figure out an answer to the perennial question: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” And so, from firefighters to astronauts, kids emulate their future off figures that feel larger than life. Many times, this includes their parents. And while following in your parents’ footsteps is no easy feat, when it’s done right, you can build a family legacy.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO