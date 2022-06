GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fifty-nine-year-old Daniel Printz will be in federal prison for the rest of his life after he confessed to killing four women within the last five years. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, along with his office, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, federal investigators and prosecutors announced Printz's life sentence Wednesday after the serial killer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO