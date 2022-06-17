ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Western Writers of America will meet in Great Falls June 22-25

By Tribune Staff
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago

Western Writers of America will convey Spur Awards, induct two outstanding writers into the Western Writers Hall of Fame and hold sessions on history, writing and publishing trends at the 69th Annual WWA Convention June 22-25 in Great Falls.

Western novelist Irene Bennett Brown and Native American writer Vine Deloria Jr. will be inducted into the Western Writers Hall of Fame on Friday, June 24.

Brown is also receiving the Owen Wister Award for outstanding contributions to Western literature over her decades-long career. She writes historical fiction for adult and juvenile writers and will deliver the keynote address, “Unexpected Wonders in a Writer’s World,” at 10:30 a.m. That session is open to the public at no charge.  Deloria is best known for his history, “Custer Died for Your Sins.”

The convention begins on Wednesday, June 22, with an all-day tour to Fort Benton followed by an opening reception that evening at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Great Falls.

Throughout the week, writers will discuss the Montana Vigilantes, 19th-century buffalo hunting on the Northern Plains, and there will be several craft of writing and publishing sessions focused on both fiction and nonfiction writing.

Among the presenters are WWA President Chris Enss, Vice President Phil Mills, hall of fame writers Johnny D. Boggs and Michael and Kathleen O’Neal Gear, plus past and present Spur winners David Heska Wanbli Weiden, S. D. Nelson, Jane Little Botkin and David Crow.

Among the presenters from Montana are Kat Martin, L. J. Martin, Ken Robison, Cathy Moser, Quackgrass Sally, Betty McCarthy, Carol Buchannan and Jeff Malcomson.

Anyone interested in attending the panels and sessions at the convention is invited to register onsite at the Holiday Inn, 1100 5 th St. S., beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Western Writers of America was founded in 1953 to honor and promote all forms of literature about the American West. Today there are more than 700 members from across the country and around the world. Members include C. J. Box, Anne Hillerman, Lucia St. Clair Robson, Craig Johnson, and Michael Punke. In former years many Montana writers have been recognized including Ivan Doig, Richard S. Wheeler, Terry C. Johnston, Dorothy Johnson, and A. B. Guthrie.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Western Writers of America will meet in Great Falls June 22-25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
Great Falls, MT
Entertainment
City
Fort Benton, MT
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mills
Person
Kat Martin
Person
Michael C. Hall
Person
Michael Punke
Person
Ivan Doig
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

799
Followers
714
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy