Western Writers of America will meet in Great Falls June 22-25

Western Writers of America will convey Spur Awards, induct two outstanding writers into the Western Writers Hall of Fame and hold sessions on history, writing and publishing trends at the 69th Annual WWA Convention June 22-25 in Great Falls.

Western novelist Irene Bennett Brown and Native American writer Vine Deloria Jr. will be inducted into the Western Writers Hall of Fame on Friday, June 24.

Brown is also receiving the Owen Wister Award for outstanding contributions to Western literature over her decades-long career. She writes historical fiction for adult and juvenile writers and will deliver the keynote address, “Unexpected Wonders in a Writer’s World,” at 10:30 a.m. That session is open to the public at no charge. Deloria is best known for his history, “Custer Died for Your Sins.”

The convention begins on Wednesday, June 22, with an all-day tour to Fort Benton followed by an opening reception that evening at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Great Falls.

Throughout the week, writers will discuss the Montana Vigilantes, 19th-century buffalo hunting on the Northern Plains, and there will be several craft of writing and publishing sessions focused on both fiction and nonfiction writing.

Among the presenters are WWA President Chris Enss, Vice President Phil Mills, hall of fame writers Johnny D. Boggs and Michael and Kathleen O’Neal Gear, plus past and present Spur winners David Heska Wanbli Weiden, S. D. Nelson, Jane Little Botkin and David Crow.

Among the presenters from Montana are Kat Martin, L. J. Martin, Ken Robison, Cathy Moser, Quackgrass Sally, Betty McCarthy, Carol Buchannan and Jeff Malcomson.

Anyone interested in attending the panels and sessions at the convention is invited to register onsite at the Holiday Inn, 1100 5 th St. S., beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Western Writers of America was founded in 1953 to honor and promote all forms of literature about the American West. Today there are more than 700 members from across the country and around the world. Members include C. J. Box, Anne Hillerman, Lucia St. Clair Robson, Craig Johnson, and Michael Punke. In former years many Montana writers have been recognized including Ivan Doig, Richard S. Wheeler, Terry C. Johnston, Dorothy Johnson, and A. B. Guthrie.

