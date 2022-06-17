ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Apex Legends Awakening Collection Event Patch Notes: Full List

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Apex Legends Awaken Collection Event has just been officially announced and with it, Respawn Entertainment dropped a detailed patch notes listing the changes and new content coming to the...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 have cross-progression?

The move to Overwatch 2 in October is bringing numerous changes to Blizzard’s hero-based shooter, including the way that players interact with one another across platforms. During a reveal event today, Blizzard detailed various things the free-to-play game will have for its full spectrum of consoles. The game will be playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Lifeline Buffed in Apex Legends Awakening Collection Event Update

Respawn Entertainment is gearing up to release its latest update for Apex Legends: Saviors with its Awakening Collection Event, debuting a new Town Takeover, a brand-new set of limited-time cosmetics, Valkyrie’s Heirloom, fixing IMC Armory exploits and, perhaps most importantly, bringing some buffs to Lifeline. Here's a breakdown of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awakening#Apex Legends#Video Game#Respawn Entertainment#Heirloom#Control#Lifeline S Clinic
DBLTAP

How to Earn Valkyrie’s Heirloom: The Suzaku in Apex Legends

Valkyrie will be the latest Apex Legend to earn an Heirloom, The Suzaku, but how do you earn it?. Heirlooms are a special item for each Legend in the game. So far, not all Legends have an Heirloom as eight of them are still without. The Heirloom changes the Legend's melee fists with an item of significance they can now use. Additionally, they receive a voice line and a banner pose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Highlights Leon, The Champion of Galar

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash Ketchum make some giant leaps when it comes to accomplishing his dream of becoming one of the greatest trainers in the world, with his biggest obstacle in the form of the Galar Champion Leon. With Ash becoming a part of the Masters 8 and the World Coronation Series ready to begin, one fan has brought the world champion to life with some spot-on Cosplay that takes the look of Leon and brings it into the real world.
COMICS
DBLTAP

How to Get the Vargo-S in Warzone Season 4

Looking for the answer on how to unlock the brand-new Vargo-S assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4? Look no further. As announced in the newly released Vanguard and Warzone Mercenaries of Fortune roadmap, four new weapons will be incorporated into the mix throughout the season starting June 22. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Vargo-S assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 End?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been a blast so far. Here's when it will end. With the success of Fortnite's newest season, sweaty eleven-year-olds across the world are already wondering what's next. A recent article by Dextero points out that the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'God of War Ragnarök' Release Date Leaked Via Official Merch

God of War Ragnarök is easily one of the most-anticipated video games of 2022, and fans are desperate to learn when, exactly, the sequel is coming. There have been plenty of rumours over the last few months. Some have suggested that Kratos' next big adventure is mere months away, while others have hinted that it's another in a long line of games delayed to 2023. While we don't yet know for sure, a new leak strongly implies that God Of War Ragnarök isn't that far off at all.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Pro Aceu Flips Stance on Hitscan Seer

Apex Legends professional player Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn recently went live ranking the different characters in-game according to their usefulness. Previously, aceu has referred to Seer as useless when it came to a true competitive match space. He explained that Seer was only good for “third-partying” — or cleaning up a mess made by two teams following a firefight. Now, however, in what appears to be a major flip in opinion, aceu ranked Seer over Bloodhound in terms of value to a team composition.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Not-E3 2022 Press Conference Schedule: Xbox, Capcom, And More

We don't technically have an E3 2022 this summer, as the ESA opted to completely cancel both digital and in-person versions of the event. However, that actually doesn't seem to be changing publishers' plans very much, as there are still a ton of gaming presentations happening in June. In fact, there might even be more than if E3 had taken place.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Post Malone Says Apex Legends is His Favorite BR: 'It's a Very Satisfying Game'

It's no secret that in his off time, American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Post Malone is a big fan of Apex Legends. Post Malone's love for video games has only become a bigger part of his image over the past few years. In 2020, he became a part owner of esports organization Team Envy. Last year, Post Malone not only released a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You" for Pokemon's 25th Anniversary, but also performed a virtual concert to celebrate Pokémon Day 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Deck Now Plays One of PS4's Biggest Exclusives

The Steam Deck now plays and fully supports one of the PS4's biggest exclusives games. Last generation, the PS4 dominated in the exclusives category. Between Bloodborne, Persona 5 Royal, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us Part II, and a few other titles, the PS4 always seemed to have a killer exclusive on the horizon. Over the last couple fo years, some of these PS4 exclusives have begun to shed their PlayStation exclusivity and come to PC. One example of this is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which came to PC in 2021, but only this week did it finally come to Steam and Steam Deck with a stealth release.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy