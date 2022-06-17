ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, SC

Don’t ‘approach.’ Robbery suspect escapes SC jail on first day in, county says

By David Travis Bland
 2 days ago

A burglary suspect who had been at the Greenwood County jail less than a day escaped Friday afternoon, according to the county.

The county put out an “urgent message” about 4:30 p.m. saying that Travis Leon Boyd, 29, escaped the Greenwood County Detention Center at 528 Edgefield St.

The county described Boyd as a “29-year-old black male, light skin, 6 foot 2 inches and (260) pounds)“ with a “short beard and mustache.”

He headed south from the jail, according to the county. The county said people should not approach Boyd but call 911 if he’s seen.

Police charged Boyd with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault Thursday before jailing him.

Officers jailed him in the detention center Friday about 12 a.m., according to jail records.

A county judge had denied Boyd bond on the charges, meaning he would remain jailed unless he could get a bond at a later date from a state judge.

First-degree burglary is a felony punishable with up to life in prison.

