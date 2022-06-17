ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Woman Found Guilty After Receiving $5,815,723 And 65 Cents From The IRS

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpyDe_0gEMpM9g00

How she and her husband thought this would be overlooked is beyond me. Read on.

A Florida woman has been found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the United States with respect to tax claims.

Joyce O. Isagba faces a maximum penalty of 70 years in federal prison.

A grand jury indicted Isagba and her husband, David, on May 27, 2020. David Isagba entered a guilty plea on March 29, 2022.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, from 2009 through 2019, the Isagbas submitted 227 fraudulent tax returns to the IRS falsely claiming to be entitled to more than $2.94 billion in tax refunds on behalf of sham trusts.

The Isagbas subsequently received a total of $5,815,723.65 from the IRS as a result of this fraudulent scheme.

Joyce Isagba used her portion of the money to purchase a residence.

She entered into a contract to purchase the home the day after she received a $462,000 fraudulently obtained refund check from the IRS.

The Isagbas also purchased multiple luxury vehicles with fraud proceeds and used the money to fund a luxurious lifestyle.

In the news: 12 Arrested In Florida Operation “Child Protector II” Led By Polk County Sheriff, Auburndale, And Winter Haven Police

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 51

Frank Jones
2d ago

They knew that they were doing wrong. If you going to do something like that don't hang around. Take the money and break camp. With that kind of money I be in the wind.

Reply
18
Jessica Myers
2d ago

How did this even get passed the IRS ??... everyone's a scammer!!

Reply(4)
28
Vickie Luider
2d ago

sounds like the CHRISLEY'S KNOWS BEST!!! NOTTTT!!!😁😁😁😅😅 BYE BYE NOW..ENJOY DOC!!!!

Reply
13
Related
WKRG News 5

2 Mississippi businessmen facing federal charges after fraudulently receiving pandemic relief money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two Mississippi businessmen are facing federal charges connected to the fraudulent receipt of more than $2 million in pandemic relief money. Prosecutors say a grand jury issued indictments recently against 49-year-old Jabari Ogbanna Edwards and 37-year-old Antwann Richardson. The two Columbus residents are charged with money laundering, wire fraud, and conspiracy […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Auburndale, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Florida man in cow pajamas among 6 arrested on drug charges

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A Florida man is trading his ‘udderly’ impressive cow-print jammies for a jailhouse jumpsuit after being arrested on drug and ammunition charges earlier this week. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Anthony Bonnell was one of six people taken into custody when deputies...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Mail Fraud#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

LGBT Republicans upset at Biden for targeting DeSantis and Florida parental rights law

A group representing LGBT Republicans is calling out the Biden administration over its singling out of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis (R), during a signing ceremony. President Joe Biden signed a wide-ranging executive order Wednesday following a ceremony inside the White House. While the order is federal, much of the ceremony's rhetoric was aimed at Florida's state-level Parental Rights in Education bill, and Biden was introduced by an activist who had organized protests against the bill.
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Central Florida Triple Murder and Suicide

Central Florida Triple Murder and SuicideSCDN Graphics Department. A murder-suicide at a housing community resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a teenager. Officers verified that a man shot his wife, mother-in-law, and 15-year-old stepson before committing suicide.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Prison inmate dies inside St. Johns County Jail

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Saint John’s County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of a male inmate at the St. Johns County jail Friday night. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputies were notified of a male inmate who was unconscious and not breathing after recreation at 7:35 p.m. June 17. Several Deputies responded immediately and assisted with life-saving measures.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
K945

Body of City Marshal Caldwell Recovered in Florida

The City Marshal's office released a statement Saturday morning reporting the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., 55, has been recovered off the Florida coast. Caldwell's body was discovered by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Caldwell fell off...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy