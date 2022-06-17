Florida Woman Found Guilty After Receiving $5,815,723 And 65 Cents From The IRS

How she and her husband thought this would be overlooked is beyond me. Read on.

A Florida woman has been found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the United States with respect to tax claims.

Joyce O. Isagba faces a maximum penalty of 70 years in federal prison.

A grand jury indicted Isagba and her husband, David, on May 27, 2020. David Isagba entered a guilty plea on March 29, 2022.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, from 2009 through 2019, the Isagbas submitted 227 fraudulent tax returns to the IRS falsely claiming to be entitled to more than $2.94 billion in tax refunds on behalf of sham trusts.

The Isagbas subsequently received a total of $5,815,723.65 from the IRS as a result of this fraudulent scheme.

Joyce Isagba used her portion of the money to purchase a residence.

She entered into a contract to purchase the home the day after she received a $462,000 fraudulently obtained refund check from the IRS.

The Isagbas also purchased multiple luxury vehicles with fraud proceeds and used the money to fund a luxurious lifestyle.

