'The Kardashians' Show Slammed For Staging Family Meeting About Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

By Alexandra Stone
 2 days ago
hulu

Fakers! Hulu's hit reality series The Kardashians was slammed after social media users allegedly dug up evidence of the show staging a crucial scene of the season's final episode.

In the season finale, the Kardashian-Jenners had a family meeting in which they planned to talk with Khloé Kardashian about Tristan Thompson . Although the moment appeared to happen shortly after they found out the cheating NBA pro fathered a child with Maralee Nichols , now, it's been revealed the scene may have been filmed two months after the news hit headlines.

hulu

The major piece of evidence the meeting was faked was that Kourtney Kardashian 's outfit, hair and nails were all identical to her chic ensemble she was photographed sporting in Malibu back in January of this year.

"The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged," a Reddit user dished per Page Six .

TRISTAN THOMPSON FLIES SOLO FOR LOS ANGELES DINNER AFTER BRUTAL 'THE KARDASHIANS' EPISODE

"Explains why they were so emotionless about it all," another user commented. "I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu."

As OK! previously reported, Khloé admitted she suffered from anxiety at the thought of watching the infamous cheating scandal episode before it aired.

hulu

THROWING MAJOR SHADE! KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SUPPORTS 'F**K TRISTAN' THOMPSON TWEET AFTER PATERNITY SCANDAL EPISODE

"Why am I anxious and I’m not even able to watch tonight? #TheKardashians," the mom-of-one tweeted on Wednesday, June 15.

However, the next day, she took to Twitter to reflect on her love for her family and their close-knit bond. "This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is," she wrote on Thursday, June 16. "We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply."

"Life is full of lessons, teachable moments . We should handle them with grace/love," she added in a follow-up tweet . "Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."

