Maine State

Trans senior born male who wanted to live with women settles with assisted living facility

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESPORT, MAINE — A 79-year-old transgender woman won a $1,000 court settlement after filing a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission alleging an assisted living home in the state refused to admit her for being transgender. The assisted living home which transgender woman Marie King alleged discriminated...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 4

Beth
2d ago

1st of all why would you go to a place that doesn't accept you. 2nd Why go to a place you made accept you . You dont need a an assisted living place You need a Psyc Ward!!

Reply
4
