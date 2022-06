Admit it: When was the last time you dusted off your spiralizer? While some gadgets exist simply to hog valuable kitchen cabinet real estate, other everyday staples are worth every penny of a serious investment. At the top of that list of must-haves is a standout set of steak knives. A dull knife is both annoying and dangerous (and we have a handy shopping guide all about the best knife sharpeners, if you're in the market!), but a solid steak knife set can be a game-changer.

