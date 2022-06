For a mere $100,000 you too can purchase the city of Edmonds as we know it At least that seems to be the going price according to our State’s Commerce Department. They are offering our city a $100,000 grant to transform 30% of our current single-family zoned property into higher density, multi-family “missing middle” housing (“duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, townhouses, courtyard apartments, cottage housing, and stacked flats”). Transforming our city from a neighborhood suburban environment into a denser urban one.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO