Central City, KY

KSP: Missing teen found safe

By Lauren McCally
WBKO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police...

Comments / 2

WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Logan County teen found safe

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: Authorities report they have found the teen safe. The Logan County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing teen. The Sheriff’s Office says Mary Elizabeth Allen was last seen wearing a KISS T-shirt with black shorts. She is 5′ 6″, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes, and blonde hair.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Lewisburg man charged after striking horse and buggy, horse injured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Lewisburg man was charged Wednesday after striking a horse and buggy in Logan County. Daniel Pierson, 25, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trafficking marijuana after police responded to the 6500 block of Morgantown Road in reference to a wreck where a vehicle hit a horse and buggy.
LEWISBURG, KY
WLKY.com

KSP: Kentucky police chase reaches speeds of over 150 mph on parkway

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — An Evansville man was arrested Monday afternoon after leading police on a chase that reached speeds of over 150 mph. According to Kentucky State Police, shortly after 2:30 p.m., a KSP trooper who was patrolling the area attempted to stop a driver who was going 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.
KENTUCKY STATE
Deputy jailer suspended as Kentucky escape investigation begins

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Jailer Arthur Maglinger has confirmed a deputy jailer at the Daviess County Detention Center has been suspended as part of their administrative investigation of the escape of Mary Lou Eggleston. The name of the deputy has not been released, but at this...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Western Kentucky woman recovering from snake bite to her face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A western Kentucky woman is recovering after being bitten in the face by a snake that was hanging out on her front door. Kenley Thomas was heading back inside after putting the trash cans away at her home in Princeton. That's when a three-foot snake wrapped around a patriotic door decoration caught her eye.
KENTUCKY STATE
Two-day search for missing Caneyville woman unsuccessful

Two days of searching by multiple agencies did not result in authorities locating the remains of a Caneyville woman missing for nine years. According to a person with knowledge of the search, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire department personnel, and bloodhounds had no luck finding the remains of 28-year-old Melvia Roarx during searches conducted on Thursday and Friday.
CANEYVILLE, KY
Missing Muhlenberg County teen found safe

McKenzie Miley, a teen from Muhlenberg County, has been found safe after being reported missing, according to the Kentucky State Police. The 17-year-old is from Central City and has been missing since June 10th. That was when she was last seen by family in Muhlenberg County. Miley was considered a...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Redneck Rave traffic stops lead to multiple arrests

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. – Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 15 people Friday and Saturday during this weekend’s annual Redneck Rave. Authorities conducted traffic safety checkpoints due to an increase of traffic on Nolin Dam Road near Blue Holler Off Road Park, which resulted in numerous citations and arrests. There were also three arrests on Ollie Road in connection with the traffic.
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
Crews respond to car on fire after crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Pennyrile Parkway, just past the Owensboro exit. Dispatchers say the call originally came in a car fire Monday afternoon, but crews discovered it was a crash. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Our crew on scene says...
HENDERSON, KY
Spencer Co. Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Police say a bag with 504 grams of suspected meth was found during a traffic stop in Spencer County on Thursday. ISP says the driver, who was identified as Jonathon Hall of Louisville, Kentucky, only had a learner’s permit to drive. They say a passenger in the vehicle, George...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Local woman injured in Woodmill Road accident

A local woman was injured in a collision Friday on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 35-year old Mary Dyer of Hopkinsville had been southbound on Woodmill when she said she sneezed and it caused her to swerve and strike a northbound car driven by 63-year old Stephanie McWilliams of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Suspects caught on tape breaking into cars in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
HENDERSON, KY
wnky.com

Fire ignites over 120 acres in Smiths Grove, turns farmland to ash

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – More than 100 acres of land are now ash after a fast-moving brush fire sparked in Smiths Grove Monday. Several fire departments, including Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Richardsville Fire Department and Gott Volunteer Fire Department, were on the scene Monday to get the fire under control.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Chloe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chloe is a two-year old black and white Pitbull mix. She still has a bit of puppy energy, but would make the sweetest house dog. She gets along well with other dogs but has an extremely high prey drive, so she would need to be in a home without cats or critters. Chloe is sprayed, housebroken and loves treats and toys. For more information about how you can adopt Chloe or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

