Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 7 new deaths, 1,563 new cases
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 1,563 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.Hampden County is in the CDC’s worst COVID category
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,409
- 5-9 years: 867
- 10-14 years: 895
- 15-19 years: 1,112
- 20-29 years: 4,154
- 30-39 years: 4,227
- 40-49 years: 3,153
- 50-59 years: 3,327
- 60-69 years: 2,658
- 70-79 years: 1,547
- 80+ years: 1,006
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 34,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,696,082 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 4,431 new individuals have tested positive with 4,996,679 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.62%
Hospitalizations:
There are 457 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 255 (56%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 143 (31%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,563
- Total Cases: 1,748,276
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 19,601
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 229
- Total Cases: 157,443
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,217
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,400,083
- Booster doses administered: 3,096,197
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 109
- Total Confirmed Cases: 145,678
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,836
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 37
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,041
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,112
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 31
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,496
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 2