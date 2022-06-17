ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 7 new deaths, 1,563 new cases

By Nick DeGray
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPvfK_0gEMmqjP00

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 1,563 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Hampden County is in the CDC’s worst COVID category

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,409
  • 5-9 years: 867
  • 10-14 years: 895
  • 15-19 years: 1,112
  • 20-29 years: 4,154
  • 30-39 years: 4,227
  • 40-49 years: 3,153
  • 50-59 years: 3,327
  • 60-69 years: 2,658
  • 70-79 years: 1,547
  • 80+ years: 1,006

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 34,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,696,082 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 4,431 new individuals have tested positive with 4,996,679 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 457 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 34 patients that are in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 255 (56%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 143 (31%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,563
  • Total Cases: 1,748,276
  • New Deaths: 8
  • Total Deaths: 19,601

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 229
  • Total Cases: 157,443
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 1,217

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,400,083
  • Booster doses administered: 3,096,197

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 109
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 145,678
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,836

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 37
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 33,041
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 15
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,112
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 31
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,496
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.

nbcboston.com

COVID Risk in Mass. Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
