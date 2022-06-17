Maple Grove Starts Free Life Jacket Loaner Program at Weaver Lake

From Bunny Story to bunny food. The City of Robbinsdale has converted a vacant lot into a community garden. The old Bunny Store site at Lake Drive and Chowen Avenue is now home to several raised garden beds that residents are currently tending. Robbinsdale Recreation Services Manager Ryan Parks says, “We have 20 plots here, we have water here, the water tank so people can water their gardens. We do have a little storage shed here, people can lock up any tools they want to.” Robbinsdale’s Recreation Department even has its own garden plot, and they’re hoping for a bumper crop, as Parks adds, “When all that food is able to be harvested it is gonna be free, and we’ll have it available here for people to come and pick up.” Things have been going well this year, and they’ve started looking at next year, with Parks going on to say, “The plan is to hopefully have 20 more plots next year at another location, we’re hoping that this will be a permanent spot, and then potentially Lee Park would be a spot for 2023 for the next 20.” And if the current location ends up being permanent he says, “Maybe we can put some trees in here, some orchards, that would be kind of a goal, to make this just one big lot that people can come to, maybe pick fruit, and just make it look a little nicer.” All 20 of Robbinsdale’s Community Garden plots are spoken for this year, but residents will be able to apply for next year’s plots in early 2023. You can find more information at http://www.robbinsdalemn.com/recreation under Special Events.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO