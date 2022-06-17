ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove Starts Free Life Jacket Loaner Program at Weaver Lake

By Shannon Slatton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional death for children. That fact served as motivation for the Maple Grove Fire Department to install a life jacket loaner station on Friday at Weaver Lake. “People will be out boating,...

