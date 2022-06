This Sunday, like many folks across this nation will do and each in their own way, I will remember my own father, Maurice G. Whale. I cannot speak for my brothers and sisters, but I am satisfied that he and I left few things unsaid, very little in the way of unfinished business before his death on Christmas morning 2011, at the age of 81, in a rehabilitation facility in Federal Way.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO