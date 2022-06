COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Newberry is holding a Juneteenth event this weekend. While the events on Saturday are spread around downtown Newberry, they will be centered in Memorial Park around the main stage. There will be a march at 9:30 a.m., beginning at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Then at 10 a.m., there will be an opening ceremony, followed by some zumba at 10:45 a.m., then a fashion show and talent showcase at noon. There will be more events spread out throughout the day, ending at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.newberryjuneteenth.com.

