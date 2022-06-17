ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornick, IA

Work On Berm To Protect NW Iowa Town To Be Complete By Fall

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Hornick, IA) — Construction work on a berm to protect a northwest Iowa town devastated by the 2019 flood should be complete by fall. Ground was broken on the two-point-one-million dollar project at Hornick Thursday night. Three years ago water from the Little Sioux River overtopped a levee and flooded the town. Mayor Scott Mitchell says the new berm will mean he doesn’t have to worry so much when he gets a text from the National Weather Service about the creek going up. The project was made possible through an award of Iowa flood recovery funds.

