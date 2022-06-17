Robbinsdale Water Specialists Work to Remove Carp From Crystal Lake

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- So far on many Minnesota lakes, it's been the summer of weeds. From curlyleaf pondweed to native plants, everything seems to be coming up at the same time. On some bodies of water, weeds have turned into thick mats, and even when they're cleared off, more follow. "We go out there a couple times a year, and this year the weeds are definitely way worse than other years," said Jon Hamilton, a fisherman. Whether you're fishing, swimming or boating, you likely have company this summer. In parts of the state, lake weeds have taken over, invading...

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO