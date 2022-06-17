ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Robbinsdale Water Specialists Work to Remove Carp From Crystal Lake

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater resources specialists with the city of Robbinsdale were out on Crystal Lake Friday morning removing carp from the water. Environmental scientists say carp are an invasive species of...

Maple Grove Starts Free Life Jacket Loaner Program at Weaver Lake

Drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional death for children. That fact served as motivation for the Maple Grove Fire Department to install a life jacket loaner station on Friday at Weaver Lake. “People will be out boating, they get here, they go, ‘oh, I don’t have having...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Yes, lake weeds are worse this year; cold spring believed to be the culprit

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- So far on many Minnesota lakes, it's been the summer of weeds. From curlyleaf pondweed to native plants, everything seems to be coming up at the same time. On some bodies of water, weeds have turned into thick mats, and even when they're cleared off, more follow. "We go out there a couple times a year, and this year the weeds are definitely way worse than other years," said Jon Hamilton, a fisherman. Whether you're fishing, swimming or boating, you likely have company this summer. In parts of the state, lake weeds have taken over, invading...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
mprnews.org

Wet spring, warm temps in Minnesota could spur toxic algae blooms

If the steamy weather forecast has you thinking about cooling off, pollution experts advise being on alert for harmful algae in Minnesota’s lakes and streams. Those slick blooms that turn lakes bright green and scummy are more commonly spotted later in the summer. But this spring’s heavy rains combined...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Five Trails to Hike Near the Twin Cities

During the summer months, beach picnics and days at the lake are fun ways to spend the weekend. However, enjoying nature in the Twin Cities doesn’t have to stop there. For those who prefer to venture out on scenic walks or for those who like to run in the great outdoors, here are several hiking trails to try during the warmer season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

What is Juneteenth?

Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Closures for weekend road work, Grandma's Marathon

EAGAN, Minn. — There is a bit of good news from the roads this Father's Day weekend as only one major road closure is on the books. That work involves a full shutdown of southbound Highway 77 from I-494 in Bloomington to Highway 13 in Eagan. Crews start at 8 p.m. Friday and wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday in time for the morning rush.
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a proposal that would create 24/7 dedicated bus lanes on Hennepin Avenue as part of its reconstruction. Frey informed the council of the decision in a Friday letter. Council members had previously voted to include the full-time bus lanes as part of the Hennepin Avenue South reconstruction project, which will affect the street from Lake Street to Douglas Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Weekend event organizers urge caution and hydration with upcoming heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days. It comes during Juneteenth celebrations and plenty of other weekend events in the Twin Cities.The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning.From music and dancing to more than 200 artists and vendors, thousands packed the Minneapolis riverfront on Saturday for the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. To prepare for Sunday's extreme heat, they ordered more water, have EMT's on hand, and are encouraging people to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal City Manager Announces Retirement

Another city manager from the northwest suburbs has announced her retirement. Anne Norris sent an email to city staff this week announcing her retirement this upcoming fall. In the email to employees, she wrote that she appreciated the trust and willingness to work together on changes big and small to improve Crystal.
CRYSTAL, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Community Drop-Off Day is Saturday

Eden Prairie’s Community Drop-Off Day event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Hennepin Technical College, 13100 College View Drive.  Residents can get rid of unwanted items that can’t be disposed of in the trash or recycling bin.  Items that are accepted include: Bicycles can be brought for recycling through Recovery Bike Shop.  All [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Dumpster fire evacuates Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

At least two people had to be hospitalized with one in critical condition after a dumpster fire in Brooklyn Center led to multiple apartments being evacuated. At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Brooklyn Center fire and police departments responded to a report of a dumpster fire on the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway. At the scene, crews found that an entire dumpster was engulfed in fire, prompting the evacuation of 122 apartment units in the area.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

47 Cats Found Inside Car Recovering at Golden Valley Shelter

Golden Valley Animal Humane Society Helping Rescued Cats. The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is playing a vital role in helping dozens of cats rescued from a car at a rest stop. On Tuesday, investigators rescued 47 cats from a car that someone was living in at a rest...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Lightning strike possible cause of house fire in Town of Polk | By Sgt. Alexander Herriges

June 16, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – On Wednesday June 15, 2022, at approximately 10:24 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire in the 3400 block of Town Line Road in the Town of Polk. The caller on scene reported she believed there was a fire in the ceiling of the residence and smoke was visible in the home.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

