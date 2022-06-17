ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan Senate gun deal brokered by Cornyn isn’t perfect. But here’s why it’s a solid start

By The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

It would be easy to dismiss the bipartisan deal on gun legislation in the Senate as going too far or not far enough, depending on your perspective.

Plenty of partisans have already done so, whether out of opposition to red-flag laws or frustration over what the plan doesn’t include, like an assault weapons ban. Despite its modest measures, senators are still bogged down over language on provisions such as domestic violence .

Despite the difficulties, senators must continue and reach a deal. Sen. John Cornyn, the Texan leading Republicans willing to consider the package in the wake of the Uvalde massacre, has reached deals for incremental improvements in gun laws before. For his trouble, he drew raucous boos from activists at the Texas GOP convention in Houston on Friday. We urge him to stay at it and do it again.

If lawmakers can reach agreement in the next few weeks, it will be refreshing to finally see movement on a huge issue facing the nation. Gun safety has been tied in partisan knots for too long. Bipartisan support for effective changes that don’t sacrifice Second Amendment rights is a breath of fresh air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RN52S_0gEMlgBa00
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks with reporters following party policy luncheons on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Cornyn and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., are heading up a committee in an effort to come up with some gun safety legislation out of the Senate. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Kent Nishimura/TNS

Nothing in the deal will guarantee a decrease in gun violence overall or mass shootings in particular. But it will make it harder for people who shouldn’t have guns to get them and boost school security and mental health resources. It’s a start.

The firearm provisions are solid. Providing resources for states to craft red-flag laws is crucial. Concerns that such laws could be overly broad or empower judges, law enforcement or even vengeful family members to abuse someone’s gun rights are valid. But with balance and oversight, these laws are a tool that helps law enforcement deal with a potentially imminent threat.

Having state discretion is key. A one-size-fits-all federal law would be unworkable and diminish accountability. Offering support and flexibility for states to experiment is a better way to go. Texas should be a leader on the issue, a way to prove that strong Second Amendment support can co-exist with giving law enforcement tools to prevent tragedies.

The Senate plan would also address young adults getting highly destructive rifles by making more juvenile records part of background checks for buying weapons. Cornyn maintains that the Uvalde shooter’s intentions should have been obvious.

Of course, a background check is only as good as the records it relies on and the compliance of thousands of jurisdictions. We’d prefer raising the age for rifle purchases to 21, and Texas should do so when lawmakers meet next year.

But given how few gun killings are committed with rifles — attention-grabbing mass shootings are awful but still quite rare as part of overall gun violence — this is a reasonable compromise.

The plan leaves a lot to the states. In Texas, that could mean inaction. But we’re encouraged that House Speaker Dade Phelan offered a list of budgetary measures for the state to take in the six months before lawmakers get back to work in Austin. Phelan, R-Beaumont, wants to spend more than $100 million to boost funding for student access to mental health services , create additional pediatric crisis response teams, expand pediatric psychiatric facilities, active-shooter training for police and schools, and more.

He also endorsed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s plan to spend $50 million on bulletproof shields for school police to be able to respond faster to a shooter.

These are good steps, but only initial ones. Lawmakers need to work on gun measures in January, including a red-flag law and raising the rifle purchase age.

It will be arduous, perhaps impossible, given the pro-gun rights politics that dominate Texas and particularly the base of the Republican Party. But if the efforts in Washington bear fruit, perhaps state lawmakers can take a positive cue from their federal counterparts, for once, and compromise.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
deseret.com

Mitt Romney among 10 GOP senators backing gun safety proposal

Sen. Mitt Romney is among a bipartisan group of senators who announced a framework Sunday for gun safety legislation. The deal includes resources for states to implement red flag laws, investment in mental health treatment and school security, and an added level of scrutiny for gun buyers under the age of 21.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Dade Phelan
The Independent

‘Nineteen children died! That’s on your hands!’: Ted Cruz confronted after NRA convention over gun reform

US Senator Ted Cruz was confronted over gun reform after the NRA meeting following the Uvalde school shooting. Benjamin Hernandez of Indivisible Houston, a “nonpartisan, progressive group”, posed for a picture with Mr Cruz at a restaurant before engaging the Texas Republican.As the conversation grew heated, Mr Hernandez asked “what about background checks?”Mr Cruz argued that legislation introduced by Democrats wouldn’t have stopped the Uvalde gunman, who killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – on 24 May. The Texan instead pushed his own legislation. Mr Cruz introduced the School Security Enhancement Act last year intended “to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Guns#Texas House#Politics Federal#Bipartisan Senate#Texan#Republicans#Gop#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott in new poll.

A new poll shows that Beto O'Rourke is gaining ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, surveyed 1,078 Texas voters and found that 48% of them supported Abbott while 43% backed O'Rourke. This is great news for the Texas Democrat, who came close to unseating Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 election. With just a little over four months to go before the November gubernatorial race, it will be interesting to see how these numbers change.
Axios

Scoop: Conservative backlash builds against Cornyn's gun talks

Frustration inside the Senate GOP conference is boiling among conservatives at the way Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is handling the bipartisan gun reform negotiations — putting the man who aspires to succeed Mitch McConnell as Republican leader in a political jam. Why it matters: Some senators are viewing these...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

20 senators announce outline of bipartisan deal to reform U.S. gun laws

Washington – A bipartisan group of 20 senators — including 10 Republicans — announced on Sunday the outline of a deal to reform the nation's gun laws, a breakthrough after weeks of negotiations sparked by the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas."Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities," the coalition said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
4K+
Followers
537
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy