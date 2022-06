Twitter's board "unanimously recommended" that its shareholders vote to approve Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. "The Twitter Board, after considering various factors described in the section of this proxy statement captioned "The Merger— Recommendation of the Twitter Board and Reasons for the Merger," has unanimously: (1) determined that the merger agreement is advisable and the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement are fair to, advisable and in the best interests of Twitter and its stockholders; and (2) adopted and approved the merger," the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO