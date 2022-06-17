ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gaston by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to...

alerts.weather.gov

WBTV

First Alert: Thunderstorms to roll into area this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a “cooler,” less humid weekend! Today will be our last day of heat, high humidity, and thunderstorms before we get a brief break. First Alert Rest of Today: Hot and humid, scattered thunderstorms (severe storms possible) Weekend Outlook: 80s and sunshine,...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Severe Storms Bring Damage, Outages to Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The record heat may have grabbed headlines to start the week, but now storms are back in the spotlight — if your power is on. Heavy rain and strong wind rolled through the Carolinas this Thursday afternoon, causing chaos as many began their evening commute.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Anson, Bertie, Camden, Caswell, Chatham, Chowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Bertie; Camden; Caswell; Chatham; Chowan; Cumberland; Currituck; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Gates; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Harnett; Hertford; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Person; Randolph; Richmond; Rockingham; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilkes; Wilson; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ANSON BERTIE CAMDEN CASWELL CHATHAM CHOWAN CUMBERLAND CURRITUCK DAVIDSON DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GATES GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX HARNETT HERTFORD HOKE JOHNSTON LEE MONTGOMERY MOORE NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS PERSON RANDOLPH RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM SAMPSON SCOTLAND STANLY STOKES SURRY VANCE WAKE WARREN WAYNE WILKES WILSON YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy working to restore power to thousands

Today will bring a return of intense heat coupled with tropical humidity. Crews work to restore power, clean up debris after Thursday’s severe storms. Teams have been working throughout the early-morning hours to restore power. First Alert: Dangerous heat and more storm chances for Friday. Updated: 16 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed Tree Blocks Road In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A large tree is blocking the road at the 3000 block of Courtland Drive in Gastonia, police say. Crews say that it will take most of the day to remove. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Multiple lanes closed on I-85 due to crash that injured one

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes were closed Thursday evening on I-85 in west Charlotte due to a crash, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The accident occurred around 4:36 p.m. near Beatties Ford Road and mile marker 37, causing lanes in both directions to be closed. Five total lanes north and southbound were closed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Mountain Creek Park officially opens this weekend

June 17. Catawba County is hosting activities for the official opening of Mountain Creek Park, the newest destination the Catawba County Park System, on Saturday, June 18. Mountain Creek Park was designed with mountain biking in mind. The park’s 18.7-mile trail system includes multi-use trails for hiking and biking, along with several bike-only sections, a mountain bike skills course and bike tool stations. The trails, which range from easy to challenging, were designed to enable riders to explore multiple route variations throughout the park. The trails were built by a North Carolina-based mountain bike trail builder, Elevated Trail Design, to ensure they would offer a great riding experience for both beginners and enthusiasts.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One killed, another hurt in Catawba County shooting

The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children who...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

1 dead after tree falls on vehicle at Biltmore Estate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a tree fell on a vehicle at the Biltmore Estate, according to a report from WYFF. Officials said the incident happened Friday afternoon. They said during a weather event, a tree fell across a road at the estate's entrance. According to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Fire damages chapel at Concord’s Barber Scotia College

The 25th Annual Juneteenth of the Carolinas festival got underway in Charlotte on Thursday. It’s a four-day event with fun for everyone. starting with the kids. Bank of America invests $2.5 million to expand UNC Charlotte program for underrepresented students. Updated: 5 hours ago. Assa Sylla is a current...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Motorcyclist killed in accident with pickup truck in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning accident with a pickup truck last week, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the accident around 10 a.m. Friday on SC Highway 55 near SC Highway 557. 50-year-old Clover resident James Harris was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an SUV traveled off the roadway on Friday night in York County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2009 Toyota SUV was traveling north on SC-49 near Campbell Road when it veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Stormie Normie,’ Lake Norman’s legendary creature, now has its own trail

Catawba County officially named one of the most visible trails in its new 606-acre Mountain Creek Park after a legendary Lake Norman sea creature that fishermen and homeowners still report seeing plying the waters. The park opens Saturday on the northwestern tip of the lake in Sherrills Ford, about 35...

