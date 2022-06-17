Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gaston by NWS

June 17. Catawba County is hosting activities for the official opening of Mountain Creek Park, the newest destination the Catawba County Park System, on Saturday, June 18. Mountain Creek Park was designed with mountain biking in mind. The park’s 18.7-mile trail system includes multi-use trails for hiking and biking, along with several bike-only sections, a mountain bike skills course and bike tool stations. The trails, which range from easy to challenging, were designed to enable riders to explore multiple route variations throughout the park. The trails were built by a North Carolina-based mountain bike trail builder, Elevated Trail Design, to ensure they would offer a great riding experience for both beginners and enthusiasts.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO