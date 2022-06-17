ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of near 100 up to 105 degrees are forecast across the area this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cumulative effects of multiple days of hot and humid conditions will increase the risk of heat related illness for people and animals. Fortunately, a persistent southerly breeze will help to provide some relief.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. Overnight heat index above 75 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest and west central Iowa. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 02:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Jerauld; Sanborn HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values above 100 expected. Overnight heat index above 75 degrees possible. * WHERE...Charles Mix, Beadle, Brule, Douglas, Jerauld, Sanborn, Gregory, Aurora and Davison Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AURORA COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy