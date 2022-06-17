ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalama, WA

Anti-LGBTQ Attacks Leave Washington School in Turmoil

By Brooke Leigh Howard
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have arrested a high school student in Washington on hate crime charges for allegedly assaulting a non-binary classmate in a vicious attack at school—but the arrest only came after a student-led protest that was itself the target of more anti-LGBTQ hate. The 16-year student at Kalama High...

