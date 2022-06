The Hillsboro Police Department and Paint Creek Joint EMS Fire District arrived at a house at the intersection of North West and West North Streets in Hillsboro Thursday, June 16 at around 10:45 a.m. in response to at least three calls of a dog on the second-story roof of a residence. The dog had gotten out via an entrance close to a window air conditioning unit on the second story of the residence, and neighbors started calling 911.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO