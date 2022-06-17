ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Man sentenced to 16 years on child exploitation offenses

By Vivian Muniz
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a Williamsport man was sentenced to 16 years of prison after they say he tried to bring underage children to PA for sex.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Joel Kiessling, 55, of Williamsport, entered a guilty plea
in November 2018, to the attempt to entice a minor to travel for sexual purposes and possession of child pornography.

Investigators say Kiessling was in contact with multiple underage females and was attempting to have them travel to Pennsylvania from out of state to have sex with him.

Kiessling was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison.

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

