Las Cruces, NM

White Rose Court Road Closure

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTUvh_0gEMimaZ00

White Rose Court will be closed from south Main Street to Bex Street starting Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

A-Mountain Construction will be installing new ADA ramps, removing existing asphalt, and installing new asphalt as part of the City of Las Cruces 2021-2022 Pavement Replacement Project. The work is anticipated to take 14 days to complete.

During construction, access to White Rose Court will not be permitted to through traffic. Detours and signs will be present to direct traffic around the work zone.

Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

This work is being done in City Council District 2.

For information, contact the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

