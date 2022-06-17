White Rose Court Road Closure

White Rose Court will be closed from south Main Street to Bex Street starting Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

A-Mountain Construction will be installing new ADA ramps, removing existing asphalt, and installing new asphalt as part of the City of Las Cruces 2021-2022 Pavement Replacement Project. The work is anticipated to take 14 days to complete.

During construction, access to White Rose Court will not be permitted to through traffic. Detours and signs will be present to direct traffic around the work zone.

Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

This work is being done in City Council District 2.

For information, contact the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.