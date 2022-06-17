ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police ID man found dead in Kansas parking lot

 2 days ago
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson...

Police: Kansas woman accused of reckless 2nd degree murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. Officers found one victim identified...
TOPEKA, KS
One person dead, another arrested after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in regards to a shooting on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. on Saturday June 18. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. After […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man dies after Jeep, motorcycle crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Sunday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Jeep Renegade driven by Eric Lee Karpierz, 19, Lansing, was eastbound in 18000 Block Eisenhower Road five and and one half miles west of Lansing. The Jeep...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Kansas City police looking for missing 72-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man. Terry Woods was last seen Saturday in the 8200 block of North Tullis. He was wearing jean shorts and a grey polo with palm trees on it the last time someone...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Public Safety
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 over the 2022 Father’s Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests over the Father’s Day weekend. Eighteen-year-old Kiley Singer of Chillicothe was arrested on Saturday night in Livingston County on a warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear. The original charge was the failure to wear a seat belt. She was bondable from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Man dies after car wreck involving light pole

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A man has died after a single-vehicle collision at 31st Street and Atchison Avenue. First responders were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers discovered a vehicle had collided with a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection. Authorities say...
LAWRENCE, KS
Drone helps Lenexa police capture burglar on Friday

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says they used a drone to help them capture a burglar on Friday morning. They say resident went out to her garage and found a burglar inside, gathering things to steal. He then ran out of the garage and away from the house.
Cowgill resident injured in crash on I-35; accused of DWI

A Cowgill resident was hurt Saturday morning in north Kansas City when the sports utility vehicle she was driving struck an Interstate 35 guard rail and overturned. Twenty-year-old Lillian Jeffers was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened on southbound I-35 at Chouteau Trafficway as...
COWGILL, MO
2 men charged after shooting at car during ‘side show’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men are facing criminal charges after their alleged involvement in a “side show” on the interstate. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Noah Miller and Nicholas Benkowich, both 23, are charged in connection with firing shots at a car and engaging in car stunts earlier this month.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
