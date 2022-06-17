ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, New Mexico

South Locust Street Road Closure

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTUvh_0gEMihAw00

South Locust Street will be closed from Bellamah Drive to east Idaho Avenue starting Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

A-Mountain Construction will be installing new ADA ramps, removing existing asphalt, and installing new asphalt as part of the City of Las Cruces 2021-2022 Pavement Replacement Project. The work is anticipated to take 14 days to complete.

During construction, access to south Locust Street will not be permitted to through traffic. Detours and signs will be present to direct traffic around the work zone.

Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

This work is being done in City Council District 3.

For information, contact the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Deadly crash shuts down I-10 West at Sunland Park

UPDATE: All lanes have been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally westbound on I-10 at Sunland Park and Resler. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Police now say the crash that has shut down a stretch of I-10 headed westbound at Sunland Park Drive has turned deadly. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Driver identified in deadly crash that shutdown portion of I-10

EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- El Paso Police say the crash that shut down a stretch of I-10 westbound at Sunland Park Drive has produced the 38th traffic death. Isaias Joel Garcia, a 22-year-old male from Vinton, TX, was identified as the deceased. Special Traffic Investigations (STI) responded to a collision...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Burlington opens Las Cruces store

Las Cruces now has a Burlington Store. It opened its doors June 17 at 2352 E. Lohman Ave. and is the fifth Burlington in New Mexico. The store includes apparel for men, women and children; baby items; home décor; and pet care, Burlington said in a news release. To celebrate its grand opening, Burlington said it would donate $5,000 to nearby Hermosa Heights Elementary School through the retailer’s long-standing partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Burlington is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Jersey. It operates more than 800 stores in the 45 states and Puerto Rico. Visit www.burlington.com and www.adoptaclassroom.org.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso fire water crews respond to a body found in a canal

UPDATE -- Fire officials say they recovered a female body approximately in her 20's from the water and have turned the scene over to law enforcement for identification and investigation purposes. EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue unit is responding to a report of a body found in a canal The post El Paso fire water crews respond to a body found in a canal appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#City Council#Asphalt#Road Work#Urban Construction#Traffic#Bellamah Drive#Ada#Tty
KVIA

Man living at campsite swept into canal as rain flooded area

EL PASO, Texas -- A man living in a section of a canal under a bridge overpass on Glenwood street died after being swept into a canal, authorities said. El Paso police said it happened Thursday night after 9:30 p.m. near the El Paso Drive and Glenwood Street intersection. The...
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Weather: How To Prepare For This Week’s Potential Flooding

The borderland got a taste of what this year’s Monsoon will look like. Rain, rain, and more rain with the chance of flooding!. Videos shared across social media this past Sunday showed streets in east El Paso with major flooding due to the storms that only lasted a few minutes, but this just shows how dangerous even quick-moving storms can be especially during Monsoon.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating an ‘unattended death under suspicious circumstances’ in Central El Paso. Police were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon after the body of a man was found at a residence along the 1200 block of Laurel. According to the EPPD’s Crimes Against […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Homeless man drowns after Thursday’s storms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The quick moving runoff from Thursday’s storms took the life a homeless man, after water rushed through a canal and washed out his campsite in South Central El Paso. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to the intersection of El […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

City’s Independence Day celebration kicks off July 3

The multi-platinum Chicago-based band Plain White T’s will headline this year’s free Fourth of July Celebration Concert, with a solo performance by Raul Malo, front man of the Grammy-winning band the Mavericks, opening the show, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release. The concert will...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Police investigate body discovery in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Police officials say a body was discovered at The Chimney's apartment complex just before noon. It happened at the 200 N. Festival Dr. Crime scene units are investigating at this time. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. The post Police investigate body discovery in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

2022 Juneteenth Holiday Schedule

In observance of the Juneteenth Holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20. City Hall and all administrative offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, June 21. In addition, the Council will convene the regular Work Session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, and the regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 22.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Flash Flood threat in place this afternoon

El Paso, Texas- Good morning everyone, we're waking up to a very wet Monday. Already tracking rain showers across the region on doppler radar. Flooding concerns will increase due to the high moisture content, warranting a Flash Flood Watch for much of the area. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible with the activity.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Nonprofit started by little boy, mother feed El Paso homeless

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit, helps feeds the homeless. The idea came from a young boy. The nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, has been feeding the homeless in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic. he idea comes from a little boy, Wilbur, who is commonly referred […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How To Get Rid Of El Paso’s Least Favorite Animal

When you start thinking about animals people don't like, spiders and snakes probably come to mind first. Mice and rats can be really annoying too, especially when any of these guys actually move in with you. A visit from the local exterminator typically gets rid of these critters quickly though so, while troublesome, they aren't too big of a deal.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

359
Followers
2K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy