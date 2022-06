Nature is ruthless and equally as mesmerizing. Exhibit 1: this bald eagle coming in hot and drowning a whitetail fawn According to MeatEater, the video was captured at Lake Noquebay in Marinette County, Wisconsin. A professor of conservation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told MeatEater contributor Pat Durkin that this eagle most likely has attacked fawns before “Birds of prey learn quickly. In falconry, falconers often encourage their birds to go after prey that’s a little bit bigger and more […] The post Bald Eagle Swoops In, Drowns Whitetail Fawn Swimming In Lake first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

