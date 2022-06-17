2021-2022 Crack Seal Maintenance Road Closures Road List 9

As part of the 2021-2022 Crack Seal Maintenance Project throughout Las Cruces streets, some city streets will temporarily have lane closures beginning Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The following affected streets include:

Sierra del Sol Avenue : From Sierra Bella Place to High Plains Place. That work will be in City Council District 5.

The work is estimated to take five working days to complete.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, leaving evenings and weekends free of construction activity. Temporary lane closures will not go into effect until the morning rush hour has ended and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.

Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

For information, contact the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.