ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

George ready to Kruis off into sunset after Barbarians swansong at Twickenham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHn1M_0gEMiB7o00

George Kruis admits his career swansong at Twickenham on Sunday could prove an emotional occasion.

The ex-England and Saracens lock will hang up his boots after a final run-out with the Barbarians against his former international team-mates.

At the age of just 32, Kruis has taken a decision to walk away from the game relatively early and focus on his business interests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zX1S_0gEMiB7o00
Kruis (left) won 45 caps for England and featured in the 2019 World Cup final (Ashley Western/PA) (PA Archive)

For someone capable of such a level-headed choice, the small matter of playing rugby for one last time is itself unlikely to bother him sentimentally.

Yet with a large group of family and friends in attendance, he concedes it could be a different story.

“I probably don’t have too many emotions as a person myself but having 80 or so friends or family watching I’m sure will be emotional,” said Kruis, a 2019 World Cup finalist who has spent the past two years with Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights.

“And I enjoy the fact that rugby can bring experiences to other people, or bring people out of the house.

“That side of it will be a little bit emotional but, in terms of playing a last game, I don’t think it should be too much.

A player would always want to play for the Barbarians and for it to be my last game will be quite nice.

“I’m loving it. It will be a nice memory. I’m pretty lucky to have had a good career and to have so many family and friends come in to watch my last game.

“A player would always want to play for the Barbarians and for it to be my last game will be quite nice.”

Kruis, who won 45 England caps, will now spend more time on his developing CBD and vitamin supplement company.

He has not closed the door completely on a return to the game but he feels it is very much the right time to move on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08P7jR_0gEMiB7o00
Kruis will team up with Will Skelton for one last time (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’d never say never but this last year has been tough, trying really hard to focus on something outside of rugby as well as inside,” said Kruis, who will line up in the second row alongside his former Saracens team-mate Will Skelton, the Australian, in a side otherwise dominated by Grand Slam-winners France.

“Over a season you start to see the effects of trying to juggle a couple of things full-time.

“So, I’d never say never but I wouldn’t do it alongside anything else.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Injuries mean England turn to Billy Vunipola for tour to Australia

England have turned to Billy Vunipola as the solution to their crisis at number eight after Eddie Jones recalled the powerful Saracens forward for next month’s tour to Australia. Injuries to Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds have opened the door for Vunipola to make his first international appearance since...
RUGBY
The Independent

Is England vs Barbarians on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international

England kick off the international rugby union summer with the traditional curtain-raiser against invitational side Barbarians at Twickenham this afternoon.Traditionally a points-fest, with free-flowing rugby prioritised ahead of defensive solidity, the fixture will be a warm-up for England’s upcoming Test series in Australia - the home country of head coach Eddie Jones.Barbarians are being coached by Fabien Galthié - mastermind of France’s Six Nations triumph earlier this year - and he has instilled the importance of the Baa-Baas’ history into his largely French squad. England vs Barbarians LIVE rugby: Latest updates and build-up to kick-off today“We have a good balance...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#Twickenham#World Rugby#Barbarians#Saracens#Japanese
Daily Mail

England coach Shaun Wane warns his players they need to improve for this autumn's home World Cup despite a hard-fought win in warm-up match

Shaun Wane delivered a stark World Cup warning to his England players after they warmed up for this year’s rearranged tournament in winning fashion. Wane’s England face Samoa in their World Cup opener at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on October 15 and this mid-season international was designed to give them a serious work-out.
WORLD
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Eddie Jones ‘pleased with intent’ despite heavy defeat to Barbarians

Eddie Jones played down the significance of a record 52-21 rout by the 14-man Barbarians even though it sent England crashing to the heaviest defeat of his reign. England fell to a third successive loss as Fabien Galthie’s high-quality side amassed eight tries in the non-cap international at Twickenham, despite having Will Skelton sent off in the 38th minute for a dangerous challenge.
RUGBY
BBC

England captain Ben Stokes returns to Cockermouth Cricket Club

England cricket captain Ben Stokes went back to his roots with a visit to the club where he played from the age of 12. The World Cup winner met young players at Cockermouth Cricket Club in Cumbria, signing autographs and posing for photos. Saturday's visit came four days after he...
SPORTS
newschain

England name uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell for South Africa Test

England have named uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell in their squad for their only LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa next week. Katherine Brunt’s Test retirement at the weekend came a couple of months after Anya Shrubsole brought an end to her international career, leaving England needing a couple of new opening bowlers in Taunton.
WORLD
newschain

Praise pours in for Hollie Doyle after landmark Classic victory

Leading racing figures have paid tribute to the trailblazing Hollie Doyle after she broke new ground when landing the first Classic victory of her career. The 25-year-old partnered John and Thady’s Gosden’s Nashwa in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on Sunday, the French equivalent of the Oaks.
WORLD
newschain

Michael Vaughan poised to be part of BBC commentary team for third Test

Michael Vaughan will be part of the BBC’s commentary team for the third Test between England and New Zealand later this week, the PA news agency understands. The former England captain has denied making racist comments. Last week a number of individuals were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following its investigation into allegations of racism at Yorkshire.
SPORTS
newschain

Tuesday ‘very possible’ to be supplemented for Irish Derby

Aidan O’Brien has not ruled out the possibility of Tuesday taking on the colts in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday. Winner of the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on June 3, the day she actually turned three, if the daughter of Galileo runs she will be attempting to become the first filly to win Ireland’s premier Classic since the Frankie Dettori-ridden Balanchine in 1994.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy