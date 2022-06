Here comes Arkansas. The Razorbacks are back in the lead against Stanford in the College World Series. Chris Lanzilli sent one to the left field bleachers with two runners on to put Arkansas back out in front, 4-1, over the Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. The Razorbacks had an early lead out of the gate thanks to a first-inning sacrifice fly from Brady Slavens, but Stanford answered right back with a leadoff home run by Brock Jones in the bottom of the inning.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO