Man killed in Star shooting identified by Ada County Coroner

START, Idaho (KLIX)-The Ada County Coroner identified the man shot during a confrontation earlier this week with police in Star. According to Coroner Dotti Owens, Jeremy Banach, 39, was identified as the man shot the morning of Wednesday, 6/15, in Star and died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation, Star Police had been notified of a man acting erratically and would not leave a family member's house. The officers found the man near the intersection of N. Main Street at around 9:30 a.m. and tried to talk to him, they could tell he had a firearm. The man agreed to leave the area and police watched him walk away. The officers were told the firearm had been stolen and was intoxicated. Police tracked down the suspect regarding the alleged stolen firearm and confronted an uncooperative Banach, shortly after shots were fired. No officer was injured in the shooting. They began immediate life-saving measures, according to the sheriff's office. The coroner pronounced Banach dead at the scene. The two Star officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

STAR, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO