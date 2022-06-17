ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in Star shooting identified by Ada County Coroner

By Meredith Spelbring
KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man killed in a shooting in Star has been identified by the Ada County Coroner. Jeremy Banach, 39 from Star, died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at...

www.kivitv.com

Coroner Identifies Man in Star Officer Involved Shooting

START, Idaho (KLIX)-The Ada County Coroner identified the man shot during a confrontation earlier this week with police in Star. According to Coroner Dotti Owens, Jeremy Banach, 39, was identified as the man shot the morning of Wednesday, 6/15, in Star and died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation, Star Police had been notified of a man acting erratically and would not leave a family member's house. The officers found the man near the intersection of N. Main Street at around 9:30 a.m. and tried to talk to him, they could tell he had a firearm. The man agreed to leave the area and police watched him walk away. The officers were told the firearm had been stolen and was intoxicated. Police tracked down the suspect regarding the alleged stolen firearm and confronted an uncooperative Banach, shortly after shots were fired. No officer was injured in the shooting. They began immediate life-saving measures, according to the sheriff's office. The coroner pronounced Banach dead at the scene. The two Star officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Ada County coroner identifies 39-year-old man shot dead by police in Star

This is breaking news. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates. To subscribe to the latest news alerts, click here. The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the 39-year-old man who was killed by police in a drive-by shooting northwest of Boise. Jeremy Banach was fatally shot by Star police...
One man dead after officer shooting in Star

STAR, Idaho — The Star Police Department (SPD) held a briefing on the shooting that occurred Wednesday morning involving a Star Police officer. SPD Chief Zach Hessing led the briefing. Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, SPD was notified of a man acting erratically and would not leave a family...
