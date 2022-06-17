ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts court grants temporary protection order against actor Ezra Miller

By Kat Tenbarge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Massachusetts mother has been granted a temporary order of protection on behalf of her 12-year-old child against Ezra Miller, the 29-year-old actor who stars in the upcoming Warner Bros. superhero movie “The Flash.”. The court order, issued Wednesday by the Greenfield District Court in Massachusetts and seen...

Nikki
2d ago

I refuse to entertain these pronouns! "Miller with THEIR starring role" Their is a plural, possessive pronoun NOT singular. He is ONE person. I will not change the English language I grew up with to cater to this madness

Robert Crowder
2d ago

see now I know for sure it's scam it's funny how once the media releases information on a case more people start joining in got to get paid it's no different then Micheal Jackson, Harvey Weinstein but yet to this day law enforcement or the courts never look into the financial situations of these people that file these claims or into the well being of the children that should be the first thing

Braxton Evans
1d ago

welp, Massachusetts has officially lost legal credibility. There is only one place Ezra Miller is going to end up, and that's jail....again. to provide a protection order to a criminal is aiding and abetting. I dont understand why a state would intervene in a very specific, non-statutory offense.

