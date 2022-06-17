ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catlettsburg, KY

Eastern Ky. school bus driver arrested after police find child pornography at his home

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
 2 days ago

A Carter County school bus driver has been arrested after police found child pornography at his home, the superintendent said Friday.

On June 15, the Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit and the Catlettsburg Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of Darrin R. Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg, police said in a statement.

As a result of the search, Rose was found to be in possession of multiple electronic images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material, police said.

Rose was arrested on charges of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 and distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor under 12, police said.

Multiple electronic items were seized, said police.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, police said.

Carter County Schools Superintendent Paul Green told the Herald-Leader that Rose was placed on administrative leave. Green said he has no information that students in the school district were victimized but he said his information is “very preliminary.”

He said he found out about the charges Thursday afternoon.

Carter County School District officials posted a Facebook statement saying they had been made aware of an arrest involving a school bus driver.

“As information is being released, the district is closely monitoring the situation,” the statement said. “The Carter County School District holds the safety and well-being of students as our top priority. The district will take immediate and appropriate action as necessary.”

