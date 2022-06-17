ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Erie, 36 Immigrants Are Welcomed As U.S. Citizens

By Keelin Berrian
erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've seen it before, large groups of people gathering at Erie's Federal Courthouse, repeating the Oath of Allegiance to obtain an American citizenship. Mayor Schember welcomed 36 immigrants to Erie. Some have already lived here for...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 2

erienewsnow.com

Juneteenth Celebrations Take Place in Downtown Erie

The official date of Juneteenth is Sunday, but the celebration kicked off on Saturday in Erie. It was a block party celebration from 12th to 13th and State Street all day on Saturday. The event featured music from the Breeze Band, and the vendors on hand were comprised of black...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County United Protest Against Mike Kelly During Event

Protestors turned out on Friday to Mike Kelly's fundraiser dinner for supporters at the Bayfront Convention Center. The protestors from Erie County United said they're in opposition to several pieces of legislation and movements the U.S. Representative has supported recently, including the heartbeat protection act that would outlaw abortion as early as six weeks and legislation preventing federal funding from maintaining gun registries.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County GOP Hosts Spring Dinner

The Erie County Republican Party hosted its annual spring dinner at the Ambassador Banquet and Conference Center Saturday night. There was a big turnout as the party looks ahead to the mid-term elections and the PA Governor's race. On hand to speak to the party faithful; GOP Gubernatorial candidate Doug...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Local Churches Increase Security

Churches in Erie are looking to ramp up security as mass shootings continue to unfold across the country. Second Baptist Church has introduced multiple new safety measures. They now lock the doors after the start of their services, station security around the building, and have volunteer police officers and other trained personnel conceal carry at each service.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Roman Catholic Eucharistic Procession in Downtown Erie

Dozens of Catholics gathered in downtown Erie around Saint Peter's Cathedral for a Eucharistic procession on Sunday afternoon. This comes after bishops around the United States developed a three year plan about Eucharist to help Catholics better understand the teaching of Christ's real presence in the Eucharist. All throughout the...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

2022 Great Race makes stop in Erie on Monday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 2022 Great Race will stop in Erie on June 20. The event has not stopped in Erie since 1988. More than 130 vintage, antique and collector cars will file into Perry Square beginning at 5 p.m. and the cars and drivers will remain parked on State Street until 8 p.m. The Great […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Spending Fathers Day with Felines

There were many different events happening around the region to honor Father's Day including one with feline friends. The Purista Cat Cafe on West 8th street in downtown Erie celebrated dads on Sunday with a Feline and Fathers event. Families could celebrate dad and stop by the cafe all afternoon...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Councilman Responds to Police Union Statement on Funding Concerns

The Erie Fraternal Order of Police is calling on Erie City Council members to reverse their motion to defund police officers who they approved to hire. On Wednesday, in a 5-2 vote, Erie City Council approved a resolution to hire nine new officers, who will be paid through a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan funds, for five years.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fundraiser to Help Those Battling Cancer

It's Neuro-Blastoma Cancer awareness week and a local church did its part to help spread awareness. The Universal Life Church of Erie held its first annual yard sale with all proceeds going to the Children's Neuro-Blastoma Cancer foundation. Cindy Fitzsimmons hosted the yard sale, in memory of her granddaughter, Charlotte...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie to Celebrate Juneteenth this Weekend

Erie will be celebrating Juneteenth this weekend. Erie's Black Wall Street is hosting a mixer event at Pineapple Eddies from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. There will be a block party on State St. between 12th and 13th St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It will feature music...
ERIE, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania refuge on list for expansion of hunting, fishing

A national wildlife refuge in Pennsylvania is among 19 across the country that have been proposed for expanded hunting and fishing opportunities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. On portions of the 8,777-acre Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Crawford County, hunting will be opened for mute swans, feral hogs,...
erienewsnow.com

23 Students Honored at My Brother's Keeper Award Ceremony

It was as special day for young men in and women in Erie's minority community. The My Brother's Keeper and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted their annual scholarship award program on Saturday. This is the 7th year they've held these awards. They had 32 applications from students from the...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Walk/Run to Honor Former EMT, Firefighter Kyle Swain

A former EMT and Belle Valley firefighter is being honored in a run/walk that also serves as a fundraiser. The Kyle Swain Walk/Run is coming up July 5. It will start at Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department. It will remember Swain, who served the Erie community before dying from heat-related...
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

Book Review // Erie's Sensational Murder Trials

Judge Dan Brabender has compiled a collection of murder trials that occurred in Erie spanning 1895 to 1975, presented as "only a judge can tell them." And as you make your way through the book, where the stories of murders span from abjectly disturbing to those riddled with grey area, Judge Brabender truly shows you the full picture, from crime to sentencing. Jam-packed with details from psychological files and studies, the genealogy and biographies of the murderers, victims, lawyers and bystanders, as well as any appeals, executions, or commuted sentences, Brabender leaves no stone unturned in presenting these sensational cases.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ice House Park in Conneaut Lake adds gazebo

Ice House Park was previously home to the Conneaut Lake Ice Company, which provided key resources all throughout the area from the 1880s through the 1930s. Now, it has become a hub for rest and relaxation, offering a beautiful view of the lake. The construction of a building to enhance experiences at the park had […]
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
historic-structures.com

Pennsylvania Railroad Passenger Station, Warren Pennsylvania

Built in 1868 and 1869, the Pennsylvania Railroad passenger depot in Warren was one of the few fine examples of brick depot construction remaining in northwestern Pennsylvania. The station had been unused since 1965, and its condition was sadly deteriorated, but it still retained the firm lines and character of its early days when Warren was the hub of extensive railroad activity, both freight and passenger, for three separate railroads. Several attempts were made to save the station, unfortunately it was demolished in 1986.
WARREN, PA

