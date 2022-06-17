In Erie, 36 Immigrants Are Welcomed As U.S. Citizens

Judge Dan Brabender has compiled a collection of murder trials that occurred in Erie spanning 1895 to 1975, presented as "only a judge can tell them." And as you make your way through the book, where the stories of murders span from abjectly disturbing to those riddled with grey area, Judge Brabender truly shows you the full picture, from crime to sentencing. Jam-packed with details from psychological files and studies, the genealogy and biographies of the murderers, victims, lawyers and bystanders, as well as any appeals, executions, or commuted sentences, Brabender leaves no stone unturned in presenting these sensational cases.

