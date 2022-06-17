ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Coal miners weren’t evacuated as fire raged underground, feds say. Company owes $1.2M

By Julia Marnin
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbA9q_0gEMhUga00

Coal miners kept working as a fire raged underground because their employer “continued business as usual” and did not evacuate them in Illinois, according to federal labor department officials.

They were never warned of the danger in the mine until someone anonymously reported it one day after it began on Aug. 13, 2021, the Department of Labor said in a June 17 news release. The fire continued burning at the time it was reported.

As a result, the Macedonia coal mine operator, M-Class Mining LLC, has 30 days to pay nearly $1.2 million in civil penalties after letting coal production carry on despite the “dangerous” fire, according to the agency.

McClatchy News called the company for comment but they declined.

The company “deliberately jeopardized the lives of the very miners it was responsible for protecting, and violated numerous important safety and health standards in the process,” Mine Safety and Health Administration Assistant Secretary Chris Williamson said in a statement.

M-Class Mining LLC never notified the MSHA about the fire as was required under federal law and had “reckless disregard for the miners’ safety,” the release said. The fire should have been reported within 15 minutes of its discovery and the miners should have been evacuated.

The company has been cited 14 times in connection with the incident, the release said. The company has the option to “contest the violation or penalties,” totaling $1,165,396, to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission.

Macedonia is roughly 170 miles south of Springfield.

People hear home explosion before deadly fire, Missouri cops say. ‘A distinct boom’

Dollar General worker ignites a fire as customers were shopping, Kentucky police say

Pizza chain took its workers’ tips to pay other employees in North Carolina, feds say

22-year-old died after forklift pinned him — now company faces fine, NC officials say

Comments / 2

Mark Allen
1d ago

coal companies consistently sacrifice the health and lives of coal miners to keep up their profits. What's the lives and grief of a few miners to mutl millionaire coal company operators? Absolutely nothing.

Reply
3
Related
977wmoi.com

Gov. Pritzker Designates the Official Snake of the State of Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker designated the Eastern Milksnake as the official snake of the State of Illinois. House Bill 4821 began as an initiative led by Gentry Heiple, a 7th grader at Carterville Junior High School. Gentry was inspired to advocate for this legislation after reaching out to State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) to inquire about how a bill becomes a law. Gentry conducted all the research and ultimately chose the eastern milksnake. He presented his idea to the House of Representatives State Government Administration Committee who gave unanimous consent.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

3 pm Power outage update: Ameren calling out of state crews to help get electricity back on; Tri-County down to about 200 without power

Ameren Illinois is now estimating it will take up to Saturday evening to get power restored to all customers in Centralia following damage caused by severe thunderstorms Friday morning. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says they are calling in extra resources from IP from the Peoria, Galesburg, LaSalle, and Washington areas as...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Ameren Illinois reporting power restored to rest of Patoka and Centralia (9pm update)

Ameren Illinois is reporting all customers in the Marion and Jefferson County area once again have power following some outages that lasted more than two days. The final restoration came late Sunday afternoon for 18 customers in the Patoka zip code and 11 in the Centralia zip code. The final customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon had power restored by mid-afternoon on Saturday.
PATOKA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Miners#Feds#Kentucky#Federal Labor Department#The Department Of Labor#Mcclatchy News#Msha
WHAS 11

Kentucky Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for a western Kentucky town struggling with a water shortage. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to begin implementing a plan aimed an ensuring that families have access to water, the governor's office said in a news release.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Ill. State Police investigating death of 4-month-old in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of a 4-month-old boy is under investigation in southern Illinois. According to Illinois State Police, the Pinckneyville Police Department requested their assistance on Sunday, June 12 to investigate reported serious injuries to the baby. They said the baby was eventually transferred to a regional...
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
wsiu.org

An investigation is underway into the death of a baby in Pinckneyville

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy from Pinckneyville. Last Sunday, the Pinckneyville Police Department requested the ISP's help to investigate reported serious injuries to the 4-month-old. The baby boy was eventually transferred to a regional hospital in St. Louis, where...
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Tree falls on Du Quoin family’s home

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A rude awakening for a family in Du Quoin. A huge tree fell down in their front yard, wiping out their front porch. The homeowner told us it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, waking up her and her kids. “About 6 o’clock...
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill.

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a town with a lot of heart, great food and beautiful sights to not only see, but smell too. It’s Cobden, Illinois. “Everybody wants to know about the food,” said Bonnie Burton, community-based business owner. But first, here’s a little history.
COBDEN, IL
nprillinois.org

Statewide: A century after the Herrin Massacre

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
HERRIN, IL
wrul.com

Christopher Arrested For Retail Theft

A theft that occurred at the Dollar General Store in Carmi landed a Grayville woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 28 year old Victoria S Christopher of 502 B Water Street for Retail Theft. Christopher was caught taking several items without paying. The total of stolen merchandise was $80.00. Bond was set at $100 as well as a $20 booking fee. Christopher paid bond and was released. No court date has been set at this time.
CARMI, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Miss Illinois is crowned

MARION -- Five days of interviews, rehearsals, performances, and lots of smiles ended at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday evening with the crowning of a new Miss Illinois 2022. Monica Nia Jones, Miss Windy City, will wear the crown and represent Illinois at the Miss America competition in...
MARION, IL
wsiu.org

Two men have been arrested for murder in Randolph County

A pair of arrests have been made in a deadly shooting in Randolph County earlier this month. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Thursday afternoon it has arrested 43-year-old Michael Johnson of East Carondelet and 43-year-old Martin Morrison of Cahokia Heights. Investigators say the shooting occurred when...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
854
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy