Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after sand successfully cleared from Missouri landing

(Florissant, MO) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in deaths of four people killed in a house explosion Friday in north St. Louis County. Authorities believe the blast was caused by materials used to make explosive powder for illegal fireworks. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan are accused of providing some of those materials. Both men were charged with three counts of second-degree murder before the fourth victim died -- a fourth count is expected to be filed soon. The explosion destroyed the home and rained down debris more than a block away.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO