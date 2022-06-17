ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after sand successfully cleared from Missouri landing

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open after being temporarily closed due to sand blocking the Missouri landing. In recent months the Mississippi River has caused...

www.thunderboltradio.com

ozarkradionews.com

25 New Troopers To Graduate From Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Jefferson City, MO. – Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 25 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ceremony will take place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO, and the public is invited. The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and be live-streamed via the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 113th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11, 2022.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Missouri Froggin’ season begins June 30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to discover nature this summer during frogging season. Beginning June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit is...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Florissant, MO) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in deaths of four people killed in a house explosion Friday in north St. Louis County. Authorities believe the blast was caused by materials used to make explosive powder for illegal fireworks. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan are accused of providing some of those materials. Both men were charged with three counts of second-degree murder before the fourth victim died -- a fourth count is expected to be filed soon. The explosion destroyed the home and rained down debris more than a block away.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 822 cities and towns in MO. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $331,349 over the last 12 months.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Sheriff’s office: Homeless man’s body found in Missouri River

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A homeless man’s body was discovered Friday in the Missouri River, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have identified the man as Michael D. Zorn, 39, of St. Joseph, Mo. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday they have conducted an...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

MU graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO
State
Missouri State
northwestmoinfo.com

Looking for Thrifty Summer Trip Ideas in Missouri? Look No Further

Toy car with luggage on a vintage globe map of the United States with a shallow depth of field. If you are looking for budget-friendly summer activities in Missouri, they are out there – even in this era of record high gas prices. Stephen Foutes, the director of the Missouri Office of Tourism, says you don’t have to look far…
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

See how many dinosaur fossils are in Missouri

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in the 1840s. 1993’s blockbuster “Jurassic Park” drove our 20th-century obsession with dinosaurs into overdrive. And with each new fossil discovery and dinosaur movie release, our intrigue with these prehistoric predators only grows.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

2 charged in Missouri fireworks explosion that killed 4

BLACK JACK, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage. St. Louis County prosecutors charged 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan with three counts of second-degree murder before a fourth victim died Saturday.
BLACK JACK, MO
KELOLAND TV

Update: Yellowstone flooding impact on Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1-2 million acre/feet of water is on its way through the Missouri River system as a result of the flooding on the Yellowstone River. The reason that water is coming to the Missouri is because Yellowstone is one of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tncontentexchange.com

Who are they? June 17 update: Missouri and Illinois children reported missing

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Ali Noble (IL) Ali Noble, Age Now: 15, Missing: 06/11/2022. Missing From EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL....
ILLINOIS STATE

