A Mercedes AMG C-Class without a V-8 would have been considered unthinkable ten years ago. Back then, the 6.2-liter V-8, which had one of the best exhaust soundtracks since the turn of the century, was dropped in nearly every AMG model in production. This meant that the German car industry was awash with glorious rumbles, snorts, growls, and bellows from Merc’s handcrafted naturally aspirated V-8. Then, by 2016 the current-generation C-Class was in full production with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that was more efficient and powerful than the old 6.2 but lacked some noise and character.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO