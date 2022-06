Last year, Boston officially recognized Juneteenth for the first time. It’s a holiday commemorating the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were told that the Civil War had ended and that they were free—two years after the end of the war. The holiday has been celebrated in Texas and across the South for generations with parades, cookouts and dancing. Since Juneteenth has become a federal holiday, those celebrations are moving North. We’ve rounded up a few ways to commemorate the holiday in Boston this weekend.

