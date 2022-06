WLOS — News 13 has a witness video of an arrest in Fletcher that shows the moment a man became unresponsive. Last Wednesday, police in Fletcher answered a call about 35-year-old Christopher Hensley. The police department says a fight broke out, and Hensley was handcuffed and then became unresponsive. Officers performed CPR at the scene; Hensley later died at the hospital. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

FLETCHER, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO