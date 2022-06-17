Jerry Jones Again Denies Sean Payton Cowboys Rumors: 'Shouldn't Be a Conversation'

Jerry Jones is leaving Sean Payton's past in the past, backing Mike McCarthy as the current Cowboys boss.

Asked to address the future of his NFL franchise at an event celebrating AT&T's newfound status as a 2026 FIFA World Cup host , Jerry Jones kicked rumors of a Sean Payton reunion to the curb.

The Dallas Cowboys' owner and general manager denied any interest in Payton, who left his post at the helm of the New Orleans Saints in January after 16 seasons. Many have linked Payton to the Cowboys' top headset due to a three-year stint (2003-05) as the team's quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach under Bill Parcells.

Jones, however, offered incumbent head coach Mike McCarthy a vote of confidence, declaring that Payton "shouldn’t be a conversation piece" in Dallas terms despite their long-standing mutual respect and friendship.

"It shouldn't be part of a conversation right now as to where Mike is relative to Sean Payton. That shouldn't be there. I don't have that there any place in my mind," Jones said per The Athletic . "Mike is not only here but he's in the best position, in my mind, to lead this team as coach. he is very qualified to win a Super Bowl. He has the kind of qualities as a person and individually that I really want to work with. And I know his players feel the very same way and his coaching staff feels the same way."

McCarthy is set to enter his third year as the head coach of the Cowboys. He has amassed an 18-15 record thus far in a tenure that includes a run to the NFC East division title, the team's first since 2018. But the team's continued failure to advance past the NFC's Divisional round has caused some to speculate about his future. Payton, on the other hand, took his Saints to the NFC title game three times (2006, 2009, 2018) and won the Super Bowl after dispatching Minnesota in the second trip.

While Jones seemed surprised that Payton stepped away from the Big Easy (remarking that he "shouldn't be out there"), he reiterated that the Cowboys have no interest at this time.

"It’s well-known we’re good friends and we think a lot of (Payton) as a head coach," Jones said. "But in this case, asking the way you’re asking, he shouldn’t be a conversation piece."

In the meantime, Payton will, ironically, be filling in for another Dallas alum: he's signed to serve as an alternate for Fox Sports' studio coverage of the NFL, filling in for ex-Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson.