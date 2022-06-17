ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMaster will sign bill allowing medical providers to deny care based on beliefs

By Melissa Meyers, Kevin Accettulla
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will sign a bill that allows medical providers to deny care based on religious beliefs, according to a spokesperson with the governor’s office.

McMaster is expected to sign the bill Friday afternoon, according to Brian Symmes.

House Bill 4776 , also known as the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” states “A medical practitioner, health care institutions, and health care payers have the right not to participate in or pay for any health care service which violates the practitioner’s or entity’s conscience.”

The bill also protects those same health care providers from civil or criminal liability as well as discrimination, with some exceptions. The law does not override federal laws or regulations that require health care providers to issue emergency medical treatment to all patients.

The bill allows health care providers to only object to particular services but they may still have to provide other care that doesn’t violate their beliefs to patients. It allows them to practice their personal right of conscience, which refers to religious, moral or ethical beliefs.

The South Carolina General Assembly said it’s an unalienable right.

The bill states a provider denying care based on this bill may, at their discretion or request of a patient, refer patients to other places to receive care or provide information on how to receive care.

SC Gov. McMaster easily wins GOP primary

The Human Rights Campaign told News13 in April that the bill is unnecessary.

“That puts patients in a terrible position of not being able to receive the care that they need,” said Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign.

Health care services listed in the bill that may go against personal beliefs include exams, giving out medications — such as birth control — psychological therapy or counseling.

The bill specifically mentions abortions, stating that a practitioner shouldn’t have to perform an abortion unless the practitioner specifies to their employer in writing that they can perform it. There are three abortion clinics in the state.

“It impacts people who are trying to access a whole host and range of medications at a pharmacy, whether it is birth control pills, medications to prevent HIV, anything that a pharmacist could object to,” Warbelow said in April.

The bill does not allow practitioners to refuse care to a patient based on race. The bill will go into effect as soon as it is signed.

Polarbear

Nearly 1.5 million residents in South Carolina could receive payments up to $850

South Carolina’s new budget which passed both South Carolina’s House and Senate includes $1 billion in direct rebates to income taxpayers. Checks would be sent out in November or December this year, with amounts based on how much people paid in state income taxes, maxing out around $800. Only South Carolinians who paid state income tax will receive a rebate, which is about 1.5 million filers. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill into law.
communitytimessc.com

Children Are Dying It Is Time For Governor McMaster To Take Action

On Monday, June 6, at the entrance of Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, SC, South Carolina State House Representatives Jerry Govan called upon Governor McMaster to issue an executive order to implement the unfulfilled recommendations of the School Safety Task Force Report (Pursuant to Act 252 of 2014) and to create a task force to address the epidemic of youth violence which has now touched the children of South Carolina multiple times this year, including at the Tanglewood Middle School.
GREENVILLE, SC
Henry Mcmaster
KRMG

Oklahoma awarded first-of-its-kind unemployment insurance grant

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced this week it is one of seven states to be awarded the U.S. Department of Labor’s UI Navigator Grant. The grant funding will be used to partner with the Oasis Project in north Tulsa to promote equitable access...
WSOC Charlotte

Turnout down for South Carolina’s 2022 primaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — About the same number of people voted in this year’s South Carolina Republican primary as voted in the last midterm primary in 2018. But Democrats had about 60,000 fewer voters in their primary this year, according to state Election Commission data. Final turnout for Tuesday’s...
WSOC Charlotte

Top SC judge wants to revoke Alex Murdaugh’s law license

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court wants to revoke the law license of attorney Alex Murdaugh, saying there is overwhelming evidence he stole millions of dollars from his clients even though more than 70 criminal charges against the prominent lawyer have not been resolved. Also still unresolved...
Aiken Standard

Over three-quarters of Aiken Republicans say they want partisan school board elections

Over 76% of the Aiken County Republicans think school board members should have to declare a political party when they run for office. The S.C. Republican Party asked people voting in its primary three advisory questions to determine the party's platform going forward. The second of these three questions asked voters if school board candidates should be able to run as a political party candidate rather than as a non-partisan candidate.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

South Carolina school Brookland-Cayce High gets warning about graduation needs

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that allowed some students to graduate without meeting requirements. The South Carolina Education Department says Brookland-Cayce High School also allowed some students to...
WNCT

North Carolina legalizes marijuana in prescription drugs—but only if FDA approves

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Marijuana and cannabis products in prescription drugs are now officially decriminalized in North Carolina – if the federal government says they are. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 448, which removes medications containing marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols – you may have heard of it as THC – from the list […]
WBTW News13

South Carolina runoff elections set for June 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified on Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28. Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff: STATEWIDE U.S. Senate – Democratic State Superintendent of Education – Republican COUNTY RACES Allendale Sheriff […]
Polarbear

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in North Carolina

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms have moved throughout the country through the movement of soils, especially in greenhouse production. The hammerhead worm has been found in NC since 1951 and has been spotted in several North Carolina counties recently.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

