Franklin – A woman was charged with hit skip, and felonious Assault after hitting a woman on purpose after an argument and dragging her down the road. According to Columbus Police, the incident occurred around 2 am on Friday, June 3 on Sullivant and Brehl avenues when the driver of a vehicle hit another woman and then drug her under the car for 1,500 feet.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO