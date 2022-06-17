ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Freedom riders' 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSAoC_0gEMg83w00
Freedom Riders Vacated Convictions FILE - Bayard Rustin, deputy director of the planned march on Washington program, points to a map showing the line of march for the demonstration for civil rights during a news conference in New York on Aug. 24, 1963. (AP Photo, File) (Anonymous)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — (AP) — Legendary civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men who were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina after they launched the first of the “freedom rides” to challenge Jim Crow laws had their sentences posthumously vacated Friday, more than seven decades later.

“We failed these men,” said Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who presided over the special session and at one point paused to gather himself after becoming emotional.

“We failed their cause and we failed to deliver justice in our community,” Baddour said. “And for that, I apologize. So we're doing this today to right a wrong, in public, and on the record.”

Speaking to about 100 people in the gallery, Baddour noted they were gathered in the same second-story courtroom in the historic courthouse where the men were initially sentenced.

On April 9, 1947, a group of eight white men and eight Black men began the first “freedom ride” to challenge laws that mandated segregation on buses in defiance of the 1946 U.S. Supreme Court Morgan v. Virginia ruling declaring segregation on interstate travel unconstitutional.

The men boarded buses in Washington, D.C., setting out on a two-week route that included stops in Durham, Chapel Hill and Greensboro, North Carolina. As the riders attempted to board the bus in Chapel Hill, several of them were removed by force and attacked by a group of angry cab drivers. Four of the so-called Freedom Riders — Andrew Johnson, James Felmet, Bayard Rustin, and Igal Roodenko — were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for refusing to move from the front of the bus.

After a trial in Orange County, the four men were convicted and sentenced to serve on a chain gang. Rustin later published writings about being imprisoned and subjected to hard labor for taking part in the first freedom ride, which was also known as the Journey of Reconciliation.

Renee Price, chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners, told the audience that the special session resulted from research by Baddour and his staff that was launched after a previous anniversary of the sentencing.

“We are here, 75 years later, to address an injustice and henceforth to correct the narrative regarding the Journey of Reconciliation and that segment of American history,” Price said.

In 1942, five years before the Chapel Hill episode, Rustin was beaten by police officers in Nashville, Tennessee, and taken to jail after refusing to move to the back of a bus he had ridden from Louisville, Kentucky, author Raymond Arsenault wrote in the book “Freedom Riders: 1961 and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” A pioneer of the civil rights movement, Rustin was an adviser to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and was instrumental in organizing the March on Washington in 1963.

Dr. Adriane Lentz-Smith, an associate professor and associate chair in the department of history at Duke University, described Rustin as “a shepherd and a shaper of the 1960s movement.” But Lentz-Smith said his role in the struggle eventually diminished over concerns that his being gay and a former member of the Communist Party could hurt the movement.

“He was deliberately moved out of the spotlight,” Lentz-Smith said. “The very things that make him remarkable and admirable to us ... in 2022 made him profoundly vulnerable” then, she said.

Rustin's partner, Walter Naegle, spoke by Zoom Friday and said Rustin and the three men “weren't fighting for their own good will, but for all of us ... Their faith and their consciences compelled them to act."

Amy Zowniriw, Roodenko's niece, told the courtroom that her uncle was “the epitome of a moral and righteous citizen, yet he was put in jail for sitting next to his dear friend, Bayard Rustin.”

Last month, five District Court judges marked the 75th anniversary of the arrests of Rustin and the three other men in Chapel Hill by reading a statement of apology.

“The Orange County Court was on the wrong side of the law in May 1947, and it was on the wrong side of history,” the statement read. “Today, we stand before our community on behalf of all five District Court Judges for Orange and Chatham Counties and accept the responsibility entrusted to us to do our part to eliminate racial disparities in our justice system.”

___

Foreman is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia, officials say

HOPEWELL, Va. — Four inmates are missing after they “walked away” from a satellite campus of a federal prison over the weekend, authorities said. According to NPR, officials discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that 41-year-old Corey Branch, 44-year-old Tavares Lajuane Graham, 30-year-old Lamonte Rashawn Willis and 46-year-old Kareem Allen Shaw had vanished from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s minimum-security satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia.
HOPEWELL, VA
WNCT

Where refugees in NC are arriving from

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The Department of Homeland Security announced on May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the […]
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
WSOC Charlotte

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Elections Slated For 15 North Carolina Counties On July 26th

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say voters in 15 N.C. counties will go to the polls on July 26th in a mix of municipal general elections, runoff elections and, in Graham and Wake counties, second primaries for sheriff. In 2022, officials say there are no second primaries for statewide or...
ELECTIONS
wraltechwire.com

North Carolina is taking the next big step as a global life sciences leader

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A coalition of partners from across North Carolina, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, recently submitted a federal Economic Development Administration Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant Phase 2 proposal that marks a milestone in our state’s economic evolution. It had a big...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bayard Rustin
Person
Raymond Arsenault
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

As we all know, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in America because it is the most preferred tourist destination for people living in the country and visitors. In addition, the warming climate, beaches, and the beautiful rolling mountains of North Carolina are some of the most frequented places in the state.
carolinajournal.com

Carolina Journal’s Donna King analyzes N.C. legislative news

Donna King, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses the week’s major developments at the N.C. General Assembly. King offered these comments during the June 17, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across South Carolina

STILLMORE, Ga. — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. But people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.
STILLMORE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Freedom Riders#Segregation#Hillsborough#Superior Court#Supreme Court
WSOC Charlotte

Turnout down for South Carolina’s 2022 primaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — About the same number of people voted in this year’s South Carolina Republican primary as voted in the last midterm primary in 2018. But Democrats had about 60,000 fewer voters in their primary this year, according to state Election Commission data. Final turnout for Tuesday’s...
ELECTIONS
WSOC Charlotte

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy