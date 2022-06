YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers, Sebring and Youngstown will share in a $192 million statewide grant to clean up brownfield areas and renovate old buildings. The Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation (MCLRC) is getting over $6.9 million to clean up the site of the old Strouss building in downtown Youngstown. The building was once the focal point of downtown with eight floors, shopping, dining and the site of parades and holiday celebrations.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO