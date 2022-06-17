Iowa's Mazur named to ABCA/Rawlings Third Team

Iowa sophomore Payton Sandfort has experienced growth on the court and off. The Waukee native is coming off a freshman season in which he averaged just over five points per game and shot 37-percent from three point range. He is also approaching six feet, eight inches. Sandfort’s role increased as...
An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Friday putting a two-year halt on consideration of new riverboat casino licenses in Iowa. The move comes as Linn County was preparing for another try to get a license from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). The Legislature amended a larger gambling regulation bill, House File 2497, in […]
DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
Iowa City Community School District leaders unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the Tyler Building on the ACT campus in Iowa City at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The space would house the district’s learning staff for their preschool through 12th grade online academy, district professional development, and district...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic nominee in the race for governor of Iowa, announced her pick for her running mate to KCCI Friday. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker will join the ticket as her running mate, DeJear announced. Van Lancker recently ran in the Democratic...
Every city in America has veterans to thank for the freedoms we've enjoyed for centuries in the United States but have you ever stopped to think about just how many veterans live in your city?. In Cedar Rapids, United States Census Bureau data shows that of the 103,358 residents age...
It took just one week for the first attack ad to appear in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District campaign between incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and state Sen. Zach Nunn, the Republican nominee challenging her. On June 14, 2022, a week after Nunn won the Republican primary to oppose the...
I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
Through mutual friends and the LGBTQ community, Leslie and Kate Revaux found each other, grew with each other, and created a welcoming family full of joy, love, and openness. Kate and Leslie knew each other for a while before pursuing a relationship in 2015. About two years later after their marriage in 2017, they had two children: Addie, 2, and Fitz, 3.
For nine months during the Civil War, a regiment of Black soldiers, many of them former slaves, guarded confederate prisoners on what is now the Rock Island Arsenal. For the past 30 years, Rock Island’s Shellie Moore Guy has been researching and accumulating history on those soldiers, like her great-great-grandfather, Charley Wilson.
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -Beginning Monday, June 20, 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a notice issued by Scott County Secondary Roads Department. The road may be closed for 45 working days. Iowa Bridge &...
Food Truck Fight® is making its debut in Downtown Bettendorf on June 18, 2022! Walk, bike, boat, drive… however you get here, we’ll have over a dozen food trucks from all over the region for you to try. With fun activities for the whole family, you can make an entire day of it!
A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of storms remain possible early this morning over primarily the northwest half of the area. Farther south, it’s been dry so far, but this will likely change later today as the front moves in. Given ample heat and humidity, any storm that re-develops will have the capability of strong wind and large hail. Torrential rainfall could also occur. Once this front passes by later this evening, quiet weather is generally expected tomorrow through Monday. Look for building heat once again by Father’s Day into early next week.
This month marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit, a Mason City morning news anchor, went missing hours before her next broadcast. Walgreens, Kroger recall medications for not meeting child safety standards. Updated: 2 hours ago. The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and...
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two cars were involved in an accident in Bettendorf Saturday afternoon. Bettendorf police responded to the multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of River Drive and 6th Street. One lane for both west and eastbound traffic was blocked on River Drive. Police say there were...
MANCHESTER, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids' attorney Dave O'Brien gets a lot of calls. He says usually his secretary is fielding requests for help on one of two kinds of cases: police use of force and wrongful death. O'Brien says many of his clients have run-ins...
One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Cedar County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Illinois was driving a box truck on northbound Highway 38 just before 8:45am when she attempted to pass a 2004 Chevy near County Road F44, just east of Rochester. Mandujano failed to clear the other vehicle and clipped it as she moved back into the other car’s lane. The driver of the Chevy, 76-year-old Joyce Hennings of Tipton, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ground ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
