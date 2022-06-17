Iowa's Mazur named to ABCA/Rawlings Third Team

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of storms remain possible early this morning over primarily the northwest half of the area. Farther south, it’s been dry so far, but this will likely change later today as the front moves in. Given ample heat and humidity, any storm that re-develops will have the capability of strong wind and large hail. Torrential rainfall could also occur. Once this front passes by later this evening, quiet weather is generally expected tomorrow through Monday. Look for building heat once again by Father’s Day into early next week.

