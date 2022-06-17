ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sold-out Juneteenth celebration honors Emancipation Park's 150 years

By Jay R. Jordan
 2 days ago
The Third Ward jewel has always been a celebration space since it was founded on Juneteenth in...

KHOU

Day one of Juneteenth celebration at Emancipation Park joyous despite the heat

HOUSTON — This weekend's two-day Juneteenth celebration in Houston's Emancipation Park kicked off Saturday with music and memories of those honored on this historic day. Thousands of people braved the afternoon heat to enjoy the festivities. There were high-powered misting fans to keep the crowd cool and many people brought umbrellas for shade. There were also cooling buses and tents available throughout the park.
Houston kicks off Juneteenth weekend w/ large festival at Emancipation Park

HOUSTON - The city of Houston kicked off Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday at Emancipation Park. Hundreds of people spent the day celebrating what many refer to as Independence Day for African Americans. June 19th, 1865, is the date that the last slaves in our nation, located in Galveston, Texas received...
10 Best Steakhouses in Houston, Texas

With Houston being a multicultural epicenter in Texas, it’s no surprise that the city’s food scene is as diverse as its population. However, steakhouses have built a reputation as some of the best places to get a hearty meal in Houston. From upscale restaurants to more casual burger joints, Houston has a steakhouse for every taste and budget. Be it in the bustling Chinatown or the Indian-influenced Mahatma Gandhi District; the whole city is a veritable paradise for meat lovers. If you’re daring enough to take on a 24-oz T-bone or looking for a more intimate dining experience, here are the 10 of the best steakhouses in Houston, TX, that are sure to satisfy your cravings:
KHOU

Juneteenth parade in Acres Home entertains hot but happy crowd

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people came out to the Juneteenth parade in Acres Home Saturday morning, despite the heat. “Happy Juneteenth, everybody,” Mayor Sylvester Turner declared while greeting people in the crowd. “It’s all good in the hood." “It’s very hot today,” said Claude Hall, who...
