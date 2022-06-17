ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike McCarthy Reveals Impression of Cowboys Rookies

By Zach Dimmitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptKu5_0gEMfCXo00

Dallas' 2022 draft class has left an early impression on McCarthy this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys lacked discipline last season and the numbers proved it.

There's a solid argument that the team's league-leading 127 penalties stemmed not only from an absence of discipline, but perhaps immaturity. Likewise, some of the team's public comments in the wake of the Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers showed a lack of maturity at the top, as excuses were made and blame was targeted at referees.

As expected, the NFL world directed blame for discipline issues toward coach Mike McCarthy. But as he prepares for a season that once again carries championship-or-bust expectations, the Cowboys' talented 2022 draft class has seemed to ignite some additional hope.

Even with an entire squad of veterans to monitor during OTAs and minicamp, its Dallas' rookies that have left an early positive impression on the third-year head coach. He made sure not to forget draft classes from previous seasons when talking to the media following the final day of minicamp Thursday, but couldn't hold back his delight with the maturity of this year's rookies.

"It’s clearly the most mature group that we’ve had," he said. "I’m very, very, very impressed with the extra time that these young men are here."

McCarthy said it's rare to not see a full group of them putting in work together on weekends.

"I mean, they’re here throughout the afternoon," he said. "The extra meetings, the Zoom meetings, they’re here on the weekends. I have not been here over the weekend and have not run into five, six, seven rookies. On Sunday there’s six or seven of them in here. So, I think that’s what you’re looking for."

He didn't speak on any rookie specifically, but it's encouraging to hear comments about a group of hard-working rookies that likely includes second-round pick Sam Williams, who was labeled as having character issues during his time as a defensive end at Ole Miss.

McCarthy didn't mince his words about the team's overall performance either. As the Cowboys are set to begin training camp next month, he called the offseason prep the best he's ever seen from a team.

"It’s the best I’ve felt about a football team going into the preparation clearly," McCarthy said. "You really have to throw the first year out. We’re clearly ahead of where we were this time last year.”

The Cowboys begin preseason play at Mile High Stadium against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 13, where a slew of Dallas' draft picks will get their first chance at live NFL action.

